Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a 30-day/2,000 km exchange, a complimentary 6-month powertrain warranty (if the factory powertrain warranty has expired, personal-use vehicles only), comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BCs #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today!  Dealer #7485</p>

2016 Ford Transit Connect

82,819 KM

Details Description Features

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Ford Transit Connect

XL

Watch This Vehicle
12583928

2016 Ford Transit Connect

XL

Location

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

672-903-0034

  1. 12583928.732765047?w=160&h=120&q=80&oid=14260
  2. 12583928
  3. 12583928
  4. 12583928
  5. 12583928
  6. 12583928
  7. 12583928
  8. 12583928
  9. 12583928
  10. 12583928
  11. 12583928
  12. 12583928
  13. 12583928
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
82,819KM
VIN NM0LS7E74G1250476

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 82,819 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a 30-day/2,000 km exchange, a complimentary 6-month powertrain warranty (if the factory powertrain warranty has expired, personal-use vehicles only), comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BC's #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today!  Dealer #7485

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
3.21 Axle Ratio
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
150 amp alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Engine: Duratec 2.5L I-4
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
60-Amp/Hr 590CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
59.8 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,377 kgs (5,240 lbs)
730.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front centre armrest w/storage
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
Redundant Digital Speedometer
4-Way Passenger Seat
Seats w/Vinyl Back Material
Delay Off Interior Lighting
Front Cloth Headliner
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer and Trip Odometer
Front Only Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints
Vinyl/Rubber Floor Trim
4-Way Driver Seat
Full Floor Console w/Storage, Full Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black door handles
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Grey Front Bumper
Sliding Rear Doors
Grey grille
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Split Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
Grey Bodyside Mouldings
Grey Rear Bumper
Black Manual Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Wheels: 16" x 6.5" Steel w/XL Full Wheel Covers
Reflector Halogen Headlamps

Safety

Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Curtain 1st Row Airbags

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan and Clock

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Key West Ford

Used 2016 Ford Transit Connect XL for sale in New Westminster, BC
2016 Ford Transit Connect XL 82,819 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E PREM AWD EXT for sale in New Westminster, BC
2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E PREM AWD EXT 30,121 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Explorer ST 4WD ST 4WD for sale in New Westminster, BC
2022 Ford Explorer ST 4WD ST 4WD 62,875 KM $51,995 + tax & lic

Email Key West Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Key West Ford

Key West Ford

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

Call Dealer

672-903-XXXX

(click to show)

672-903-0034

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Key West Ford

672-903-0034

2016 Ford Transit Connect