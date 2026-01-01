$18,995+ taxes & licensing
2016 Honda CR-V
SE
2016 Honda CR-V
SE
Location
Key West Ford
301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5
604-520-3055
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 131,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV? Check out this used 2016 Honda CR-V SE, available now at Key West Ford! This well-maintained crossover is ready for your next adventure, offering a comfortable and practical driving experience. With its fuel-efficient gasoline engine and smooth CVT transmission, you'll enjoy a pleasant ride whether you're navigating city streets or exploring the open road. This CR-V SE comes equipped with all-wheel drive, providing added confidence and control in various driving conditions. This vehicle has 131500KM on the odometer.
Inside, you'll find a thoughtfully designed cabin with features that enhance both convenience and safety. The CR-V SE offers ample space for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for families or anyone needing extra room. The included features ensure a connected and enjoyable driving experience. This CR-V is a great choice for anyone looking for a dependable and feature-packed SUV.
Here are five standout features of this 2016 Honda CR-V SE:
- All-Wheel Drive: Provides enhanced traction and stability, perfect for Canadian winters and various road conditions.
- Back-Up Camera: Makes parking and maneuvering in tight spaces a breeze.
- Heated Front Seats: Keeps you and your passenger warm and cozy during those chilly mornings.
- Bluetooth HandsFreeLink: Stay connected on the go with hands-free calling and audio streaming.
- Smart Device Integration: Seamlessly connect your smartphone for easy access to your favourite apps and features.
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Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BC's #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today! Dealer #7485
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Interior
Safety
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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604-520-3055