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<p>Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV? Check out this used 2016 Honda CR-V SE, available now at Key West Ford! This well-maintained crossover is ready for your next adventure, offering a comfortable and practical driving experience. With its fuel-efficient gasoline engine and smooth CVT transmission, youll enjoy a pleasant ride whether youre navigating city streets or exploring the open road. This CR-V SE comes equipped with all-wheel drive, providing added confidence and control in various driving conditions. This vehicle has 131500KM on the odometer.</p> <p>Inside, youll find a thoughtfully designed cabin with features that enhance both convenience and safety. The CR-V SE offers ample space for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for families or anyone needing extra room. The included features ensure a connected and enjoyable driving experience. This CR-V is a great choice for anyone looking for a dependable and feature-packed SUV.</p> <p>Here are five standout features of this 2016 Honda CR-V SE:</p> <ul> <li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Provides enhanced traction and stability, perfect for Canadian winters and various road conditions.</li> <li><strong>Back-Up Camera:</strong> Makes parking and maneuvering in tight spaces a breeze.</li> <li><strong>Heated Front Seats:</strong> Keeps you and your passenger warm and cozy during those chilly mornings.</li> <li><strong>Bluetooth HandsFreeLink:</strong> Stay connected on the go with hands-free calling and audio streaming.</li> <li><strong>Smart Device Integration:</strong> Seamlessly connect your smartphone for easy access to your favourite apps and features.</li> </ul> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p> <p>Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BCs #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today!  Dealer #7485</p>

2016 Honda CR-V

131,500 KM

Details Description Features

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Honda CR-V

SE

Watch This Vehicle
14005743

2016 Honda CR-V

SE

Location

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

604-520-3055

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Contact Seller
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$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
131,500KM
VIN 2HKRM4H48GH101665

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 131,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV? Check out this used 2016 Honda CR-V SE, available now at Key West Ford! This well-maintained crossover is ready for your next adventure, offering a comfortable and practical driving experience. With its fuel-efficient gasoline engine and smooth CVT transmission, you'll enjoy a pleasant ride whether you're navigating city streets or exploring the open road. This CR-V SE comes equipped with all-wheel drive, providing added confidence and control in various driving conditions. This vehicle has 131500KM on the odometer.


Inside, you'll find a thoughtfully designed cabin with features that enhance both convenience and safety. The CR-V SE offers ample space for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for families or anyone needing extra room. The included features ensure a connected and enjoyable driving experience. This CR-V is a great choice for anyone looking for a dependable and feature-packed SUV.


Here are five standout features of this 2016 Honda CR-V SE:


  • All-Wheel Drive: Provides enhanced traction and stability, perfect for Canadian winters and various road conditions.
  • Back-Up Camera: Makes parking and maneuvering in tight spaces a breeze.
  • Heated Front Seats: Keeps you and your passenger warm and cozy during those chilly mornings.
  • Bluetooth HandsFreeLink: Stay connected on the go with hands-free calling and audio streaming.
  • Smart Device Integration: Seamlessly connect your smartphone for easy access to your favourite apps and features.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.


Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BC's #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today!  Dealer #7485

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
58 L Fuel Tank
36-Amp/Hr 410CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
GVWR: 2,070 kgs (4,564 lbs)
5.048 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.4L 16-Valve DOHC i-VTEC 4-Cylinder -inc: direct injection
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: grade logic control
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Locking glove box
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Rear Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/6-way manual adjustment including height adjustment
Smart Device Integration
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Splash Guards
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome surround
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Tires: P225/65R17 102T All-Season
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Programmable Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Key West Ford

Key West Ford

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

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604-520-XXXX

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604-520-3055

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$18,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Key West Ford

604-520-3055

2016 Honda CR-V