<p>Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a 30-day/2,000 km exchange, a complimentary 6-month powertrain warranty (if the factory powertrain warranty has expired, personal-use vehicles only), comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BCs #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today!  Dealer #7485</p>

2016 Jeep Wrangler

89,265 KM

$30,995

+ tax & licensing
2016 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

12418341

2016 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

604-239-7832

$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
89,265KM
VIN 1C4BJWEG5GL177148

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 89,265 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a 30-day/2,000 km exchange, a complimentary 6-month powertrain warranty (if the factory powertrain warranty has expired, personal-use vehicles only), comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BC's #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today!  Dealer #7485

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Heavy Duty Suspension w/Gas Shocks
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Manual Transfer Case
Auto Locking Hubs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
2 Skid Plates
600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Leading Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
85 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,495 kgs (5,500 lbs)
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
399.2 Kgs Maximum Payload

Exterior

Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black door handles
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Black Side Windows Trim
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Outside Rear
Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Tires: P255/70R18 OWL On-Off Road
Manual Targa Composite 1st Row Sunroof
NON-METALLIC PAINT
Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps

Interior

Compass
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Front map lights
Front centre armrest w/storage
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Voice recorder
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Carpet Floor Trim, Carpet And Rubber Mat
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna
8 speakers
1 LCD Monitor In The Front

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Key West Ford

Key West Ford

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

604-239-XXXX

604-239-7832

$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

Key West Ford

604-239-7832

2016 Jeep Wrangler