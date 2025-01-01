Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a 30-day/2,000 km exchange, a complimentary 6-month powertrain warranty (if the factory powertrain warranty has expired, personal-use vehicles only), comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BCs #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today!  Dealer #7485</p>

2016 Subaru Outback

55,001 KM

Details Description Features

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Subaru Outback

2.5I LIMITED

Watch This Vehicle
12923831

2016 Subaru Outback

2.5I LIMITED

Location

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

604-520-3055

  1. 12923831.748494002?w=160&h=120&q=80&oid=14260
  2. 12923831
  3. 12923831
  4. 12923831
  5. 12923831
  6. 12923831
  7. 12923831
  8. 12923831
  9. 12923831
  10. 12923831
  11. 12923831
  12. 12923831
  13. 12923831
  14. 12923831
  15. 12923831
  16. 12923831
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
55,001KM
VIN 4S4BSCNC3G3242065

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 55,001 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a 30-day/2,000 km exchange, a complimentary 6-month powertrain warranty (if the factory powertrain warranty has expired, personal-use vehicles only), comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BC's #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today!  Dealer #7485

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
4.111 Axle Ratio
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
70 L Fuel Tank
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
GVWR: 2,080 kgs (4,586 lbs)
490CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 2.5L DOHC 16 Valve 4-Cylinder Boxer -inc: Horizontally-opposed, Electronic Throttle Control and Active Valve Control System
Transmission: Lineartronic CVT -inc: Continuously Variable Transmission w/manual mode, paddle shift controls, lock-up torque converter, transmission shift lock, X-mode and Subaru symmetrical full-time All-Wheel Drive system: Electronically controlled m...

Exterior

Fog Lights
Roof Rack
Deep Tinted Glass
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Grille w/Chrome Bar
Black Bodyside Cladding
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Tires: P225/60R18 100H Bridgestone Dueler H/P Sport
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Wheels: 18" x 7" High-Relief Design -inc: Black and machined finish, Aluminum alloy
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Memory Settings -inc: Driver Seat
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer
Delay Off Interior Lighting
Carpet Floor Trim and Vinyl/Rubber Mat
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Passenger Seat
Heated Front Reclining Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power-adjustable driver's seat including power lumbar support, 4-way power-adjustable passenger seat, high/low heat level settings and driver's seat memory settings (2)
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver And Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Blind Spot
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Rear Collision Warning

Media / Nav / Comm

Window grid antenna
digital signal processor
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Voice Activation and Radio Data System
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio System w/Navigation -inc: 7-inch high-resolution capacitive touch-screen display w/GPS navigation system, STARLINK smartphone integration (including AHA radio), dual USB port/ipod control, auxiliary audio input and SMS tex...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Key West Ford

Used 2022 Ford Edge ST LINE AWD for sale in New Westminster, BC
2022 Ford Edge ST LINE AWD 61,131 KM $32,988 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Ford Bronco Sport Outer Banks for sale in New Westminster, BC
2024 Ford Bronco Sport Outer Banks 40,300 KM $37,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford Edge Titanium for sale in New Westminster, BC
2023 Ford Edge Titanium 69,024 KM $32,995 + tax & lic

Email Key West Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Key West Ford

Key West Ford

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

Call Dealer

604-520-XXXX

(click to show)

604-520-3055

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Key West Ford

604-520-3055

2016 Subaru Outback