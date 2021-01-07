Top features include 2.0L turbo with 8 speed automatic , 8\" display audio with navigation, backup camera, bluetooth with Wifi hotspot and backup sonar, blind spot and lane departure, head up display, adaptive cruise control, power and heated leather seats, auto levelling head lights, home link garage opener, heated steering wheel, dual zone air conditioning, panoramic moon roof, power tailgate, rain sensing wipes, keyless entry, CD player, power windows, power locks, fog lamps, alloy wheels, autonomous transmission, all wheel drive, and dual exhaust.
This 2017 BMW X3 comes with 2 smart keys with push button start and owner\'s manual.
Price does not include $495 administration fee.
Dealer #8531
Vehicle Features
Turbo
Tapis protecteurs
Commandes audio au volant
Antipatinage
Essuie-glaces intermittents
Phares automatiques
Phares antibrouillard
Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
Régulateur de vitesse
Transmission Automatique
Caméra de recul
Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
Coussins gonflables latéraux
Lecteur MP3
Prise Auxiliaire
Radio avec lecteur CD
Air climatisé
Transmission Automatique - 8 vitesses
Radio HD
Toit ouvrant électrique
Transmission intégrale
Volant réglable
Volant en cuir
Banquette arrière divisée
Système de freinage antiblocage (ABS)
Contrôle de la stabilité du véhicule
Coussin gonflable côté conducteur
Système anti-vol
Coussin gonflable côté passager
Freins assistés
Verrous pour enfants
Contrôle du climat
Radio AM / FM
Rétroviseurs à atténuation automatique
Bluetooth intégré
Coussins gonflables - Détecteur de passager
Ensemble d'éclairage de commodité
Miroir vanité illuminé côté conducteur
Miroir vanité illuminé côté passager
Siège électrique côté conducteur
Siège électrique côté passager
Sièges mémoire
Capteurs d'aide au stationnement
Housse de chargement
Pneus de performance
Phares haute intensité (HID)
