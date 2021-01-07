2017 BMW X3

Vehicle Features

Powertrain Turbo

Additional Features Tapis protecteurs Commandes audio au volant Antipatinage Essuie-glaces intermittents Phares automatiques Phares antibrouillard Contactez-nous pour plus de details! Régulateur de vitesse Transmission Automatique Caméra de recul Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête Coussins gonflables latéraux Lecteur MP3 Prise Auxiliaire Radio avec lecteur CD Air climatisé Transmission Automatique - 8 vitesses Radio HD Toit ouvrant électrique Transmission intégrale Volant réglable Volant en cuir Banquette arrière divisée Système de freinage antiblocage (ABS) Contrôle de la stabilité du véhicule Coussin gonflable côté conducteur Système anti-vol Coussin gonflable côté passager Freins assistés Verrous pour enfants Contrôle du climat Radio AM / FM Rétroviseurs à atténuation automatique Bluetooth intégré Coussins gonflables - Détecteur de passager Ensemble d'éclairage de commodité Miroir vanité illuminé côté conducteur Miroir vanité illuminé côté passager Siège électrique côté conducteur Siège électrique côté passager Sièges mémoire Capteurs d'aide au stationnement Housse de chargement Pneus de performance Phares haute intensité (HID)

