Compact Cars, 5dr HB LT, 1-Speed Automatic, Electric/Gas I4 1.5L/

2017 Chevrolet Volt

80,068 KM

Details

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Location

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

604-239-7832

Used
80,068KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1RA6S53HU127886

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 736655
  • Mileage 80,068 KM

Vehicle Description

Compact Cars, 5dr HB LT, 1-Speed Automatic, Electric/Gas I4 1.5L/

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Lithium Ion Traction Battery

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE RANGE EXTENDER 1.5L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DI DOHC 4-CYLINDER (STD)
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

