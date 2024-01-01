$19,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Chevrolet Volt
LT
2017 Chevrolet Volt
LT
Location
Key West Ford
301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5
604-239-7832
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
80,068KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1RA6S53HU127886
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 736655
- Mileage 80,068 KM
Vehicle Description
Compact Cars, 5dr HB LT, 1-Speed Automatic, Electric/Gas I4 1.5L/
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Lithium Ion Traction Battery
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE RANGE EXTENDER 1.5L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DI DOHC 4-CYLINDER (STD)
Requires Subscription
Key West Ford
301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5
2017 Chevrolet Volt