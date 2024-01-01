Menu
Account
Sign In
Large Cars, 4dr Sdn 300S RWD, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

2017 Chrysler 300

123,490 KM

Details Description Features

$22,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Chrysler 300

300S

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chrysler 300

300S

Location

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

604-239-7832

Contact Seller

$22,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
123,490KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black/Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 123,490 KM

Vehicle Description

Large Cars, 4dr Sdn 300S RWD, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
BRIGHT WHITE
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD)
BLACK/BLACK NAPPA LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/S LOGO
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22G -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic Body-Colour Rear Spoiler
RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4" SXM/HANDS-FREE/NAV -inc: Google Android Auto USB Mobile Projection HD Radio Integrated Centre Stack Radio Apple CarPlay GPS Navigation
S MODEL APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: Body-Colour Fascias Lower Grille Close-Out Panels Body-Colour Fascia Applique Body-Colour Rear Spoiler Unique LED Fog Lamps
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Key West Ford

Used 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E SELECT for sale in New Westminster, BC
2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E SELECT 36,600 KM $54,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty SRW PLATINUM for sale in New Westminster, BC
2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty SRW PLATINUM 108,400 KM $80,709 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford F-150 Lariat for sale in New Westminster, BC
2018 Ford F-150 Lariat 93,159 KM $39,800 + tax & lic

Email Key West Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Key West Ford

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

Call Dealer

604-239-XXXX

(click to show)

604-239-7832

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,800

+ taxes & licensing

Key West Ford

604-239-7832

Contact Seller
2017 Chrysler 300