Key West Ford
604-239-7832
2017 Ford C-MAX
Titanium
Location
Key West Ford
301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5
604-239-7832
61,993KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9503338
- Stock #: 707095
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 61,993 KM
Vehicle Description
Midsize Cars, 5dr HB Titanium, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Gas/Electric I-4 2.0 L/122
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE: 2.0L ATKINSON-CYCLE I-4 HYBRID (STD)
Requires Subscription
