Key West Ford
2017 Ford F-550
Super Duty DRW
Location
301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5
80,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9928166
- Stock #: 7X8088
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 80,000 KM
Vehicle Description
F550 SUPER DUTY, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Diesel V-8 6.7 L/406
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Dual Rear Wheels
Interior
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20 -inc: transmission mounted live drive and stationary mode PTO 27 litre (7.2 gallon) plastic urea tank exhaust brake B20 capability urea gauge and intelligent oil life monitor Dual Extra Heavy-D...
