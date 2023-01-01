Menu
2017 Ford F-550

80,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Key West Ford

604-239-7832

2017 Ford F-550

2017 Ford F-550

Super Duty DRW

2017 Ford F-550

Super Duty DRW

Location

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

604-239-7832

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

80,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9928166
  • Stock #: 7X8088

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 80,000 KM

Vehicle Description

F550 SUPER DUTY, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Diesel V-8 6.7 L/406

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Dual Rear Wheels

Interior

Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20 -inc: transmission mounted live drive and stationary mode PTO 27 litre (7.2 gallon) plastic urea tank exhaust brake B20 capability urea gauge and intelligent oil life monitor Dual Extra Heavy-D...

Key West Ford

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

604-239-7832

