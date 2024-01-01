$23,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2017 Ford Mustang
2017 Ford Mustang
Location
Key West Ford
301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5
604-239-7832
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
110,194KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FA6P8TH2H5303923
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Stock # 703085
- Mileage 110,194 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Subcompact Cars, MUSTANG, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.3 L/140
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Brake Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE: 2.3L ECOBOOST (STD)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Key West Ford
2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition 20,154 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE Diesel Sunroof Leather Cam 74,521 KM $52,995 + tax & lic
2022 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium Convertible Black Accent Pkg Leather 4,621 KM $42,995 + tax & lic
Email Key West Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Key West Ford
301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5
Call Dealer
604-239-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
Key West Ford
604-239-7832
2017 Ford Mustang