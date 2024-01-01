Menu
Subcompact Cars, MUSTANG, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.3 L/140

2017 Ford Mustang

110,194 KM

$23,995

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

604-239-7832

Used
110,194KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FA6P8TH2H5303923

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # 703085
  • Mileage 110,194 KM

Subcompact Cars, MUSTANG, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.3 L/140

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Smart Device Integration

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Brake Assist

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Rear Defrost

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE: 2.3L ECOBOOST (STD)

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

604-239-7832

604-239-7832

