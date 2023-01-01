Menu
T-250 130 Low Rf 9000 GVWR Sliding RH Dr, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.7 L/228

2017 Ford Transit

118,197 KM

$31,900

+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Transit

Cargo Van

2017 Ford Transit

Cargo Van

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

604-239-7832

$31,900

+ taxes & licensing

118,197KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # 172971
  • Mileage 118,197 KM

Vehicle Description

T-250 130" Low Rf 9000 GVWR Sliding RH Dr, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.7 L/228

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Exterior

Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Vinyl Seats

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Key West Ford

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

$31,900

+ taxes & licensing

Key West Ford

604-239-7832

2017 Ford Transit