2017 Ford Transit
Cargo Van
Location
Key West Ford
301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5
604-239-7832
$31,900
+ taxes & licensing
118,197KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Stock # 172971
- Mileage 118,197 KM
Vehicle Description
T-250 130" Low Rf 9000 GVWR Sliding RH Dr, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.7 L/228
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Exterior
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Vinyl Seats
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Key West Ford
301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5
