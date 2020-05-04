Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Jeep Cherokee

North

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Jeep Cherokee

North

Location

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

604-239-7832

Contact Seller

$20,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 34,150KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4985091
  • Stock #: 792347
  • VIN: 1C4PJLCB7HW560522
Exterior Colour
Bright White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Small Sport Utility Vehicles 2WD, FWD 4dr North, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Floor mats
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
  • BRIGHT WHITE
  • BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
  • QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24J -inc: Engine: 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir I4 Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
  • ENGINE: 2.4L TIGERSHARK MULTIAIR I4 (STD)
  • 3.734 AXLE RATIO (STD)
  • GVWR: 2 290 KGS (5 050 LBS) (STD)
  • Requires Subscription
  • RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4" SXM/HANDS-FREE -inc: 8.4" Touch Screen Display SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Remote USB Port Nav-Ready See Retailer for Details

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Key West Ford

2013 Ford Edge SEL
 130,805 KM
$13,800 + tax & lic
2017 Chrysler 300 300S
 50,943 KM
$23,800 + tax & lic
2007 Honda Civic Sdn...
 163,521 KM
$7,800 + tax & lic
Key West Ford

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

604-239-XXXX

(click to show)

604-239-7832

Send A Message