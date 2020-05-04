2017 Jeep Cherokee

- Safety
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Traction Control
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake Assist
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Fog Lamps
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Front Side Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Rear Side Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Mirror(s)
- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Intermittent Wipers
- Automatic Headlights
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Floor mats
- Seating
- Bucket Seats
- Cloth Seats
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Rear Bench Seat
- Exterior
- Daytime Running Lights
- Rear Spoiler
- HID Headlights
- Aluminum Wheels
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Tires - Front All-Season
- Tires - Rear All-Season
- Powertrain
- Front Wheel Drive
- Engine Immobilizer
- Media / Nav / Comm
- AM/FM Stereo
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- Satellite Radio
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Windows
- Rear Defrost
- Privacy Glass
- Trim
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Woodgrain Interior Trim
- Comfort
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Additional Features
- ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
- Knee Air Bag
- Bluetooth Connection
- TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
- BRIGHT WHITE
- BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
- QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24J -inc: Engine: 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir I4 Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
- ENGINE: 2.4L TIGERSHARK MULTIAIR I4 (STD)
- 3.734 AXLE RATIO (STD)
- GVWR: 2 290 KGS (5 050 LBS) (STD)
- Requires Subscription
- RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4" SXM/HANDS-FREE -inc: 8.4" Touch Screen Display SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Remote USB Port Nav-Ready See Retailer for Details
