2017 Jeep Patriot

SPORT

2017 Jeep Patriot

SPORT

Location

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

604-239-7832

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 34,841KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4384161
  • Stock #: 799122
  • VIN: 1C4NJPAB5HD189986
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
DARK SLATE GREY
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Small Sport Utility Vehicles 2WD, FWD 4dr Sport, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
  • Steel Wheels
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Additional Features
  • BLACK
  • WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" ALUMINUM
  • Tires: P215/65R17 OWL All-Terrain
  • Engine: 2.4L DOHC 16V I-4 w/Dual VVT
  • DARK SLATE GREY CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
  • TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: AutoStick Automatic Transmission 3.367 Axle Ratio Tip Start
  • QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2GD SPORT -inc: Engine: 2.4L DOHC 16V I-4 w/Dual VVT Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
  • TIRE & WHEEL GROUP -inc: Wheels: 17" x 6.5" Aluminum Tires: P215/65R17 OWL All-Terrain
  • SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO GROUP -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 SiriusXM Satellite Radio Remote USB Port Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Microphone

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

