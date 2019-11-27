2017 Jeep Patriot

Small Sport Utility Vehicles 2WD, FWD 4dr Sport, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

Brake Assist

Stability Control

ABS

Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Comfort Air Conditioning

Adjustable Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Intermittent Wipers

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Floor mats

Temporary spare tire Power Options Power Steering Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Front All-Season

Tires - Rear All-Season

Steel Wheels Powertrain Front Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

MP3 Player

Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost

Additional Features BLACK

WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" ALUMINUM

Tires: P215/65R17 OWL All-Terrain

Engine: 2.4L DOHC 16V I-4 w/Dual VVT

DARK SLATE GREY CLOTH BUCKET SEATS

TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: AutoStick Automatic Transmission 3.367 Axle Ratio Tip Start

QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2GD SPORT -inc: Engine: 2.4L DOHC 16V I-4 w/Dual VVT Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic

TIRE & WHEEL GROUP -inc: Wheels: 17" x 6.5" Aluminum Tires: P215/65R17 OWL All-Terrain

SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO GROUP -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 SiriusXM Satellite Radio Remote USB Port Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Microphone

