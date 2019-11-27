2017 Jeep Patriot

Small Sport Utility Vehicles 2WD, FWD 4dr Sport, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144
- Safety
-
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Traction Control
- Brake Assist
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Front Side Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Comfort
-
- Air Conditioning
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Intermittent Wipers
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Floor mats
- Temporary spare tire
- Power Options
-
- Seating
-
- Bucket Seats
- Cloth Seats
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Rear Bench Seat
- Exterior
-
- Daytime Running Lights
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Tires - Front All-Season
- Tires - Rear All-Season
- Steel Wheels
- Powertrain
-
- Front Wheel Drive
- Engine Immobilizer
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- CD Player
- AM/FM Stereo
- MP3 Player
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Windows
-
- Additional Features
-
- BLACK
- WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" ALUMINUM
- Tires: P215/65R17 OWL All-Terrain
- Engine: 2.4L DOHC 16V I-4 w/Dual VVT
- DARK SLATE GREY CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
- TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: AutoStick Automatic Transmission 3.367 Axle Ratio Tip Start
- QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2GD SPORT -inc: Engine: 2.4L DOHC 16V I-4 w/Dual VVT Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
- TIRE & WHEEL GROUP -inc: Wheels: 17" x 6.5" Aluminum Tires: P215/65R17 OWL All-Terrain
- SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO GROUP -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 SiriusXM Satellite Radio Remote USB Port Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Microphone
