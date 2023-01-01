$42,800+ tax & licensing
$42,800
+ taxes & licensing
604-239-7832
2018 Ford F-150
Location
301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5
604-239-7832
84,275KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10360683
- Stock #: 813017
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 84,275 KM
Vehicle Description
F150 SUPERCREW, Regular Unleaded V8 5.0 L
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Options
Power Mirror(s)
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE: 5.0L V8 -inc: auto start/stop technology and flex-fuel capability (STD)
301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5