2018 Ford F-150

150,000 KM

$46,900

$46,900

Key West Ford

604-239-7832

Location

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

604-239-7832

$46,900

150,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: X82750

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 150,000 KM

Vehicle Description

F150 LTD 4X4 CC 5.5FT, Ecoboost 3.5L V6

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Options

Power Mirror(s)

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE: 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

