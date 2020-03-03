Menu
2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

604-239-7832

$29,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 80,896KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4792878
  • Stock #: 816482
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EG8JKC46045
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

F150 SUPERCREW XLT, Twin Turbo Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/213

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Steering
  • Power Mirror(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
Convenience
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Driver Restriction Features

