$91,249+ taxes & licensing
2018 Ford F-450
PLATINUM 4WD CREW CAB 8'
2018 Ford F-450
PLATINUM 4WD CREW CAB 8'
Location
Key West Ford
301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5
604-520-3055
$91,249
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 65,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a heavy-duty pickup that can handle anything you throw at it? Carpages.ca has a meticulously maintained 2018 Ford F-450 PLATINUM 4WD CREW CAB 8' with only 65,000 KM on the odometer. This beast is ready to tackle the toughest jobs, offering unparalleled power and capability. With its robust diesel engine and 4-wheel drive, you'll have the confidence to haul, tow, and navigate any terrain. The PLATINUM trim ensures you'll be riding in style and comfort, with a luxurious interior packed with premium features.
This F-450 is more than just a workhorse; it's a statement. The PLATINUM trim offers a host of features designed to make every drive a pleasure. From the heated leather steering wheel to the integrated navigation system, this truck is designed for both work and play.
Here are five standout features that make this F-450 a must-see:
- Power Stroke Diesel Engine: Experience the raw power and efficiency of the legendary 6.7L Power Stroke V8 Turbo Diesel, built to handle the most demanding tasks.
- Integrated Navigation System: Stay on course with ease, thanks to the built-in navigation system with voice activation.
- Power Running Boards: Step in and out with ease with the power running boards.
- Heated Leather Steering Wheel: Enjoy ultimate comfort and control with a heated leather steering wheel.
- BLIS Blind Spot Information System: Stay safe on the road with the BLIS system.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BC's #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today! Dealer #7485
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Exterior
Interior
Safety
Media / Nav / Comm
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Key West Ford
Email Key West Ford
Key West Ford
Key West Ford
Call Dealer
604-520-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
604-520-3055