<p>Looking for a heavy-duty pickup that can handle anything you throw at it? Carpages.ca has a meticulously maintained 2018 Ford F-450 PLATINUM 4WD CREW CAB 8 with only 65,000 KM on the odometer. This beast is ready to tackle the toughest jobs, offering unparalleled power and capability. With its robust diesel engine and 4-wheel drive, youll have the confidence to haul, tow, and navigate any terrain. The PLATINUM trim ensures youll be riding in style and comfort, with a luxurious interior packed with premium features.</p> <p>This F-450 is more than just a workhorse; its a statement. The PLATINUM trim offers a host of features designed to make every drive a pleasure. From the heated leather steering wheel to the integrated navigation system, this truck is designed for both work and play.</p> <p>Here are five standout features that make this F-450 a must-see:</p> <ul> <li><strong>Power Stroke Diesel Engine:</strong> Experience the raw power and efficiency of the legendary 6.7L Power Stroke V8 Turbo Diesel, built to handle the most demanding tasks.</li> <li><strong>Integrated Navigation System:</strong> Stay on course with ease, thanks to the built-in navigation system with voice activation.</li> <li><strong>Power Running Boards:</strong> Step in and out with ease with the power running boards.</li> <li><strong>Heated Leather Steering Wheel:</strong> Enjoy ultimate comfort and control with a heated leather steering wheel.</li> <li><strong>BLIS Blind Spot Information System:</strong> Stay safe on the road with the BLIS system.</li> </ul> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p> <p>Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BCs #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today!  Dealer #7485</p>

2018 Ford F-450

65,000 KM

$91,249

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Ford F-450

PLATINUM 4WD CREW CAB 8'

13488500

2018 Ford F-450

PLATINUM 4WD CREW CAB 8'

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

604-520-3055

$91,249

+ taxes & licensing

Used
65,000KM
VIN 1FT8W4DT2JEB45784

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 65,000 KM

Looking for a heavy-duty pickup that can handle anything you throw at it? Carpages.ca has a meticulously maintained 2018 Ford F-450 PLATINUM 4WD CREW CAB 8' with only 65,000 KM on the odometer. This beast is ready to tackle the toughest jobs, offering unparalleled power and capability. With its robust diesel engine and 4-wheel drive, you'll have the confidence to haul, tow, and navigate any terrain. The PLATINUM trim ensures you'll be riding in style and comfort, with a luxurious interior packed with premium features.


This F-450 is more than just a workhorse; it's a statement. The PLATINUM trim offers a host of features designed to make every drive a pleasure. From the heated leather steering wheel to the integrated navigation system, this truck is designed for both work and play.


Here are five standout features that make this F-450 a must-see:


  • Power Stroke Diesel Engine: Experience the raw power and efficiency of the legendary 6.7L Power Stroke V8 Turbo Diesel, built to handle the most demanding tasks.
  • Integrated Navigation System: Stay on course with ease, thanks to the built-in navigation system with voice activation.
  • Power Running Boards: Step in and out with ease with the power running boards.
  • Heated Leather Steering Wheel: Enjoy ultimate comfort and control with a heated leather steering wheel.
  • BLIS Blind Spot Information System: Stay safe on the road with the BLIS system.

Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.


Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BC's #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today!  Dealer #7485

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Dual Rear Wheels
Trailer Wiring Harness
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Electronic Transfer Case
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Auto Locking Hubs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Firm Suspension
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
GVWR: 6,350 kgs (14,000 lbs) Payload Package
78-Amp/Hr 750CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
181.7 L Fuel Tank
Limited Slip w/4.30 Axle Ratio
Dual 377 Amp Alternator
Engine: 6.7L 4V OHV Power Stroke V8 Turbo Diesel B20 -inc: small plastic urea tank, exhaust brake, green non locking fuel cap, turbo boost, urea gauge and intelligent oil life minder
2408.6 Kgs Maximum Payload

Fog Lights
POWER RUNNING BOARDS
Chrome Door Handles
Deep Tinted Glass
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Aluminum grille
LED brakelights
Cab Clearance lights
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/2 Tow Hooks
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Power Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
Chrome Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Wheels w/Chrome Hub Covers
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Wheels: 19.5" Forged Polished Aluminum -inc: bright Ford oval centre hub ornaments
Integrated Tailgate Step
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Compass
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Driver Information Centre
Locking glove box
Rear centre armrest
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Keypad
Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Leather Door Trim Insert
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Steering Wheel Controls
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and Locking 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Passenger Seat -inc: Power 4-Way Lumbar Support
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Console Ducts and Supplemental Cabin Heater
4 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 Interior 120V AC Power Outlets
Engine Compartment And Cab Mounted Cargo Lights
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, Full Overhead Console w/Storage, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 Interior 120V AC Power Outlets

Rear Parking Sensors
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Height Adjusters
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
BLIS Blind Spot

Fixed antenna
10 Speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Regular Amplifier

Key West Ford

Key West Ford

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

604-520-3055

$91,249

+ taxes & licensing>

Key West Ford

604-520-3055

2018 Ford F-450