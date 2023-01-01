2018 GMC Sierra 1500

$54,900 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 2 , 2 2 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10543434

10543434 Stock #: 877217

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # 877217

Mileage 92,223 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry AM/FM Stereo Navigation System Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Tire Pressure Monitor Adjustable Pedals Universal Garage Door Opener Remote Engine Start Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror WiFi Hotspot Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Tow Hooks Sliding Rear Window Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Running Boards/Side Steps Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Seating Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Convenience Tow Hitch Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Bed Liner Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Active suspension Led Headlights Driver Restriction Features

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.