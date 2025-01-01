Menu
<p>Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a 30-day/2,000 km exchange, a complimentary 6-month powertrain warranty (if the factory powertrain warranty has expired, personal-use vehicles only), comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BCs #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today!  Dealer #7485</p>

2018 Honda Accord

64,907 KM

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Honda Accord

Sport

12744084

2018 Honda Accord

Sport

Location

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

604-520-3055

Key West Ford

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
64,907KM
VIN 1HGCV1F37JA803827

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 64,907 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
56 L Fuel Tank
Battery w/Run Down Protection
5.36 Axle Ratio
Engine: 1.5T I-4 DOHC 16-Valve Turbocharged i-VTEC
Transmission: Continuously Variable -inc: steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters and sport mode button, Remote Engine Start

Exterior

Fog Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Clearcoat Paint
Steel spare wheel
Dark chrome grille
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Tires: 235/40 R19 96V AS
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Interior

Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
8-Way Driver Seat
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat 12-way power adjustment including 4-way power lumbar support and 4-way front passenger's seat manual adjustment
Passenger Seat
ADAPTIVE
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Collision Mitigation Braking System
HondaLink Emergency Sos
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Media / Nav / Comm

Window grid antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front

