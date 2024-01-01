Menu
Willys Wheeler 4x4, 5-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

2018 Jeep Wrangler

71,768 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2018 Jeep Wrangler

JK Unlimited WILLYS WHEELER

2018 Jeep Wrangler

JK Unlimited WILLYS WHEELER

Location

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

604-239-7832

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

71,768KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Billet Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 71,768 KM

Vehicle Description

Willys Wheeler 4x4, 5-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
RADIO: 430

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Tubular Side Steps
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
3.73 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
Billet Metallic
AIR CONDITIONING -inc: A/C Refrigerant
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED MANUAL (STD)
Requires Subscription
BLACK JEEP FREEDOM TOP HARDTOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Window Wiper w/Washer
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23W -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Manual BF Goodrich Brand Tires Low-Gloss Black Wrangler JK Decal Rear Passenger Assist Handles Willys Wheeler Package Black Jeep Grille Badge 1-Year SiriusXM Subs...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Key West Ford

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Key West Ford

604-239-7832

2018 Jeep Wrangler