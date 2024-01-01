$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Jeep Wrangler
JK Unlimited WILLYS WHEELER
2018 Jeep Wrangler
JK Unlimited WILLYS WHEELER
Location
Key West Ford
301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5
604-239-7832
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
71,768KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Billet Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 71,768 KM
Vehicle Description
Willys Wheeler 4x4, 5-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
RADIO: 430
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Comfort
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Tubular Side Steps
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
3.73 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
Billet Metallic
AIR CONDITIONING -inc: A/C Refrigerant
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED MANUAL (STD)
Requires Subscription
BLACK JEEP FREEDOM TOP HARDTOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Window Wiper w/Washer
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23W -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Manual BF Goodrich Brand Tires Low-Gloss Black Wrangler JK Decal Rear Passenger Assist Handles Willys Wheeler Package Black Jeep Grille Badge 1-Year SiriusXM Subs...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Key West Ford
301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5
604-239-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Key West Ford
604-239-7832
2018 Jeep Wrangler