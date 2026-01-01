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<p>Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BCs #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today!  Dealer #7485</p>

2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA 250

26,974 KM

Details Description Features

$28,800

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA 250

4MATIC BOKYUNG, AHN

Watch This Vehicle
14292953.818053577?w=640&h=480&q=75&bid=14260

2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA 250

4MATIC BOKYUNG, AHN

Location

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

604-520-3055

  1. 14292953.818053577?w=320&h=240&q=75&bid=14260
  2. 14292953.818053574?w=320&h=240&q=75&bid=14260
  3. 14292953.818053556?w=320&h=240&q=75&bid=14260
  4. 14292953.818053583?w=320&h=240&q=75&bid=14260
  5. 14292953.818053580?w=320&h=240&q=75&bid=14260
  6. 14292953.818053586?w=320&h=240&q=75&bid=14260
  7. 14292953.818053589?w=320&h=240&q=75&bid=14260
  8. 14292953.818053598?w=320&h=240&q=75&bid=14260
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Contact Seller
Sale

$28,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
26,974KM
VIN WDDSJ4GB0JN556565

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 26,974 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BC's #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today!  Dealer #7485

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
115 amp alternator
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
Comfort Ride Suspension
4.60 Axle Ratio
51 L Fuel Tank
62-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel
Engine: 2.0L I-4 Turbo w/Direct Injection -inc: ECO start/stop function

Exterior

Fog Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Grille w/Chrome Bar
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Wheels: 17" 10-Spoke
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Interior

Cruise Control
Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Fixed Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
10-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement, Cushion Extension and Cushion Tilt
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Safety

First Aid Kit
Back-Up Camera
Perimeter Alarm
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Active Brake Assist
BabySmart Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Media / Nav / Comm

Window grid antenna
8 speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Key West Ford

Key West Ford

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

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604-520-XXXX

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604-520-3055

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$28,800

+ taxes & licensing>

Key West Ford

604-520-3055

2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA 250