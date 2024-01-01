$39,988+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2018 Toyota Tacoma
TRD Off Road
2018 Toyota Tacoma
TRD Off Road
Location
Key West Ford
301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5
604-239-7832
$39,988
+ taxes & licensing
Used
98,275KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 896652
- Mileage 98,275 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
4x4 Double Cab V6 Auto TRD Off Road, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/211
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Keyless Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Key West Ford
2020 Ford Escape Titanium Hybrid AWD Leather Nav Cam Sync 3 64,847 KM $25,988 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe ESSENTIAL 101,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Leaf S 117,285 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email Key West Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Key West Ford
301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5
Call Dealer
604-239-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$39,988
+ taxes & licensing
Key West Ford
604-239-7832
2018 Toyota Tacoma