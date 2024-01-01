Menu
4x4 Double Cab V6 Auto TRD Off Road, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/211

2018 Toyota Tacoma

98,275 KM

$39,988

+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota Tacoma

TRD Off Road

2018 Toyota Tacoma

TRD Off Road

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

604-239-7832

$39,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
98,275KM
Other / Unsure Condition

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 896652
  • Mileage 98,275 KM

4x4 Double Cab V6 Auto TRD Off Road, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/211

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Keyless Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Key West Ford

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

$39,988

+ taxes & licensing

Key West Ford

604-239-7832

2018 Toyota Tacoma