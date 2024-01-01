$24,800+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2018 Toyota Yaris
Hatchback
2018 Toyota Yaris
Hatchback
Location
Key West Ford
301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5
604-239-7832
$24,800
+ taxes & licensing
8,205KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 897295
- Mileage 8,205 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Compact Cars, YARIS L/LE/SE, 4-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Power Options
Power Mirror(s)
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Key West Ford
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew Plus 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan GT 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2020 Ford Fusion Hybrid Titanium Sunroof Leather Cam Sync 3 Lane Keeping 73,400 KM $28,900 + tax & lic
Email Key West Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Key West Ford
301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5
Call Dealer
604-239-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$24,800
+ taxes & licensing
Key West Ford
604-239-7832
2018 Toyota Yaris