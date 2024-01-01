Menu
Compact Cars, YARIS L/LE/SE, 4-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91

2018 Toyota Yaris

8,205 KM

Details Description Features

$24,800

+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota Yaris

Hatchback

2018 Toyota Yaris

Hatchback

Location

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

604-239-7832

$24,800

+ taxes & licensing

8,205KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 897295
  • Mileage 8,205 KM

Vehicle Description

Compact Cars, YARIS L/LE/SE, 4-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirror(s)

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Key West Ford

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

604-239-7832

$24,800

+ taxes & licensing

Key West Ford

604-239-7832

2018 Toyota Yaris