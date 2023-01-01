2019 BMW X5

$55,800 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 3 , 8 1 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10051065

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 73,817 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Lane Departure Warning Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Blind Spot Monitor Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Remote Engine Start Woodgrain Interior Trim Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Cargo shade Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes All Wheel Drive Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Power Liftgate Rain Sensing Wipers Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Windows Panoramic Roof Rear Defrost Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Comfort Climate Control Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Knee Air Bag Automatic Highbeams Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Headlights-Auto-Leveling Led Headlights Cross-Traffic Alert Generic Sun/Moonroof Requires Subscription Front collision mitigation Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.