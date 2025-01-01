$29,500+ taxes & licensing
2019 Ford Escape
Titanium AWD
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 9,160 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and capable SUV that's ready for anything? Check out this used 2019 Ford Escape Titanium AWD, now available at Key West Ford! This sleek silver SUV is packed with features and offers a comfortable and connected driving experience. With only 9,160 KM on the odometer, this Escape is practically brand new and ready to hit the road. It's the perfect blend of practicality and luxury, making it ideal for both daily commutes and weekend adventures.
This Escape Titanium AWD is loaded with premium features designed to enhance your driving experience. You'll enjoy the convenience of a voice-activated touchscreen navigation system, keeping you on the right track wherever you go. Stay connected on the go with FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi, and enjoy the comfort of heated leather seats and a heated steering wheel. The automatic full-time four-wheel drive system provides confidence and control in all weather conditions.
Here are five standout features that make this 2019 Ford Escape Titanium AWD a must-see:
- Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation: Get where you need to go with ease, thanks to the intuitive navigation system.
- FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi: Stay connected on the go with a built-in Wi-Fi hotspot.
- Heated Leather Steering Wheel: Enjoy ultimate comfort with a heated steering wheel.
- Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive: Provides confidence and control in all weather conditions.
- Active Park Assist: Makes parking a breeze with front and rear parking sensors.
Visit Key West Ford today to experience this exceptional SUV for yourself!
Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a 30-day/2,000 km exchange, a complimentary 6-month powertrain warranty (if the factory powertrain warranty has expired, personal-use vehicles only), comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BC's #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today! Dealer #7485
