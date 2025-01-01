$14,995+ taxes & licensing
2019 Ford Escape
SE FWD
Location
Key West Ford
301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5
604-520-3055
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 21 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV? Check out this Oxford White 2019 Ford Escape SE FWD, available now at Key West Ford! This Escape is ready for your next adventure, offering a comfortable and practical driving experience. With its sleek design and a host of features, this SUV is perfect for both city commutes and weekend getaways. This Escape has only 21,000 kilometers on the odometer.
This Ford Escape SE FWD is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. From its fuel-efficient engine to its spacious interior, this SUV is built to impress. The Escape SE FWD offers a smooth ride, advanced technology, and plenty of cargo space, making it an ideal choice for families and individuals alike. Visit Key West Ford today to see this fantastic vehicle for yourself!
Here are five standout features of this 2019 Ford Escape SE FWD:
- EcoBoost Engine with Auto Start-Stop: Experience impressive fuel efficiency without sacrificing power, thanks to the 1.5L EcoBoost engine.
- FordPass Connect: Stay connected on the go with a 4G LTE WiFi hotspot, keeping you and your passengers entertained and informed.
- Back-Up Camera: Navigate tight spots with ease and confidence, thanks to the integrated back-up camera.
- Heated Side Mirrors: No more scraping ice!
- Block Heater: Perfect for those cold Canadian winters.
Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BC's #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today! Dealer #7485
