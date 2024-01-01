Menu
Account
Sign In
F150 XLT, Regular Unleaded 3.5 L EcoBoost

2019 Ford F-150

35,363 KM

Details Description Features

$39,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Ford F-150

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford F-150

Location

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

604-239-7832

Contact Seller

$39,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
35,363KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 35,363 KM

Vehicle Description

F150 XLT, Regular Unleaded 3.5 L EcoBoost

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Power Options

Power Mirror(s)

Additional Features

Automatic Highbeams
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE: 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system GVWR: 3 175 kg (7 000 lb) Payload Package 3.31 Axle Ratio
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Key West Ford

Used 2020 Ford Escape Titanium Hybrid AWD Leather Nav Cam Sync 3 for sale in New Westminster, BC
2020 Ford Escape Titanium Hybrid AWD Leather Nav Cam Sync 3 64,847 KM $25,988 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe ESSENTIAL for sale in New Westminster, BC
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe ESSENTIAL 101,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 Nissan Leaf S for sale in New Westminster, BC
2014 Nissan Leaf S 117,285 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Key West Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Key West Ford

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

Call Dealer

604-239-XXXX

(click to show)

604-239-7832

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$39,988

+ taxes & licensing

Key West Ford

604-239-7832

Contact Seller
2019 Ford F-150