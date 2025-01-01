$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2019 Ford F-150
SUPER CAB
Location
Key West Ford
301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5
604-520-3055
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 115,663 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and capable pickup truck? Check out this used 2019 Ford F-150 Super Cab, available now at Key West Ford! This white beauty is ready to tackle any job, whether you're hauling equipment to the worksite or heading out for a weekend adventure. With its robust 4-wheel drive system and a powerful 3.3L V6 engine, this F-150 is built to handle the demands of the Canadian landscape. This truck has 115663KM on the odometer.
This F-150 is packed with features designed for both convenience and safety. The Super Cab configuration offers ample space for passengers and gear, while the included block heater ensures easy starts even on the coldest mornings. The integrated trailer wiring harness makes towing a breeze, and the back-up camera provides added confidence when maneuvering. Plus, with Ford's Co-Pilot360 technology, including Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking, you'll have an extra layer of protection on the road.
Here are five standout features that make this F-150 a great choice:
- 4-Wheel Drive: Conquer any terrain with confidence.
- Block Heater: Ensures easy starts in the Canadian winter.
- Back-Up Camera: Makes parking and maneuvering a breeze.
- Ford Co-Pilot360: Provides advanced safety features.
- Trailer Wiring Harness: Ready to tow your gear.
Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a 30-day/2,000 km exchange, a complimentary 6-month powertrain warranty (if the factory powertrain warranty has expired, personal-use vehicles only), comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BC's #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today! Dealer #7485
Vehicle Features
