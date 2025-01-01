Menu
Looking for a reliable and capable pickup truck? Check out this used 2019 Ford F-150 Super Cab, available now at Key West Ford! This white beauty is ready to tackle any job, whether youre hauling equipment to the worksite or heading out for a weekend adventure. With its robust 4-wheel drive system and a powerful 3.3L V6 engine, this F-150 is built to handle the demands of the Canadian landscape. This truck has 115663KM on the odometer.

This F-150 is packed with features designed for both convenience and safety. The Super Cab configuration offers ample space for passengers and gear, while the included block heater ensures easy starts even on the coldest mornings. The integrated trailer wiring harness makes towing a breeze, and the back-up camera provides added confidence when maneuvering. Plus, with Fords Co-Pilot360 technology, including Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking, youll have an extra layer of protection on the road.

Here are five standout features that make this F-150 a great choice:

4-Wheel Drive: Conquer any terrain with confidence.
Block Heater: Ensures easy starts in the Canadian winter.
Back-Up Camera: Makes parking and maneuvering a breeze.
Ford Co-Pilot360: Provides advanced safety features.
Trailer Wiring Harness: Ready to tow your gear.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a 30-day/2,000 km exchange, a complimentary 6-month powertrain warranty (if the factory powertrain warranty has expired, personal-use vehicles only), comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BCs #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today!  Dealer #7485

Location

Key West Ford

604-520-3055

604-520-3055

Logo_NoBadges

Used
115,663KM
VIN 1FTEX1EB3KKE67616

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 115,663 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and capable pickup truck? Check out this used 2019 Ford F-150 Super Cab, available now at Key West Ford! This white beauty is ready to tackle any job, whether you're hauling equipment to the worksite or heading out for a weekend adventure. With its robust 4-wheel drive system and a powerful 3.3L V6 engine, this F-150 is built to handle the demands of the Canadian landscape. This truck has 115663KM on the odometer.


This F-150 is packed with features designed for both convenience and safety. The Super Cab configuration offers ample space for passengers and gear, while the included block heater ensures easy starts even on the coldest mornings. The integrated trailer wiring harness makes towing a breeze, and the back-up camera provides added confidence when maneuvering. Plus, with Ford's Co-Pilot360 technology, including Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking, you'll have an extra layer of protection on the road.


Here are five standout features that make this F-150 a great choice:


  • 4-Wheel Drive: Conquer any terrain with confidence.
  • Block Heater: Ensures easy starts in the Canadian winter.
  • Back-Up Camera: Makes parking and maneuvering a breeze.
  • Ford Co-Pilot360: Provides advanced safety features.
  • Trailer Wiring Harness: Ready to tow your gear.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.


Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a 30-day/2,000 km exchange, a complimentary 6-month powertrain warranty (if the factory powertrain warranty has expired, personal-use vehicles only), comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BC's #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today!  Dealer #7485

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
3.73 Axle Ratio
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Auto Locking Hubs
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
GVWR: 2,948 kg (6,500 lb) Payload Package
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 3.3L V6 PFDI -inc: auto start/stop technology and flex-fuel capability
802.9 Kgs Maximum Payload

Interior

Compass
Manual air conditioning
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
3 12V DC Power Outlets
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Transmission Fluid Temp and Trip Odometer
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Collision Mitigation-Front

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Fixed rear window
Black door handles
Steel spare wheel
Black Side Windows Trim
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Reverse Opening Rear Doors
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
NON-METALLIC PAINT
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

