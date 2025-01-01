$36,995+ taxes & licensing
2019 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Key West Ford
301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5
604-520-3055
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 69,118 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and capable pickup truck? Check out this used 2019 Ford F-150 XLT, available now at Key West Ford! This rugged white beauty is ready to tackle any job or adventure, boasting a powerful 4-wheel drive system and a dependable automatic transmission. With only 69,118 KM on the odometer, this truck has plenty of life left and is ready to serve its next owner.
This F-150 XLT is packed with features designed for both comfort and convenience. From its spacious interior to its practical design, this truck is built to handle the demands of daily life. Whether you're hauling equipment, heading out on a weekend getaway, or simply need a dependable vehicle, this F-150 is a great choice.
Here are five standout features that make this F-150 XLT a must-see:
- Ford Co-Pilot360: Drive with confidence thanks to the Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Automatic Highbeams.
- Block Heater: Perfect for those chilly Canadian mornings, ensuring your engine starts smoothly.
- Electronic Transfer Case: Easily switch between 2WD and 4WD for optimal performance in any condition.
- Towing Equipment with Trailer Sway Control: Ready to haul your toys or equipment safely and securely.
- MyKey System: Offers peace of mind with features like a top-speed limiter and audio volume control, perfect for families.
Visit Key West Ford today to experience this impressive 2019 Ford F-150 XLT for yourself!
