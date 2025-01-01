Menu
<p>Looking for a reliable and capable pickup truck? Check out this used 2019 Ford F-150 XLT, available now at Key West Ford! This rugged white beauty is ready to tackle any job or adventure, boasting a powerful 4-wheel drive system and a dependable automatic transmission. With only 69,118 KM on the odometer, this truck has plenty of life left and is ready to serve its next owner.</p> <p>This F-150 XLT is packed with features designed for both comfort and convenience. From its spacious interior to its practical design, this truck is built to handle the demands of daily life. Whether youre hauling equipment, heading out on a weekend getaway, or simply need a dependable vehicle, this F-150 is a great choice.</p> <p>Here are five standout features that make this F-150 XLT a must-see:</p> <ul> <li><strong>Ford Co-Pilot360:</strong> Drive with confidence thanks to the Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Automatic Highbeams.</li> <li><strong>Block Heater:</strong> Perfect for those chilly Canadian mornings, ensuring your engine starts smoothly.</li> <li><strong>Electronic Transfer Case:</strong> Easily switch between 2WD and 4WD for optimal performance in any condition.</li> <li><strong>Towing Equipment with Trailer Sway Control:</strong> Ready to haul your toys or equipment safely and securely.</li> <li><strong>MyKey System:</strong> Offers peace of mind with features like a top-speed limiter and audio volume control, perfect for families.</li> </ul> <p>Visit Key West Ford today to experience this impressive 2019 Ford F-150 XLT for yourself!</p> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p> <p>Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BCs #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today!  Dealer #7485</p>

$36,995 + taxes & licensing

Location

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

604-520-3055

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
69,118KM
VIN 1FTEW1E4XKKE19700

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 69,118 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Electronic Transfer Case
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Auto Locking Hubs
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control

Interior

Compass
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights

Safety

Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front

Exterior

Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

