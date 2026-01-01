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<p>Looking for a reliable and capable truck that can handle anything you throw at it? Key West Ford has the perfect solution for you: a robust 2019 Ford F-150. This 4-wheel drive pickup truck is built for Canadian conditions, featuring a powerful gasoline engine and an automatic transmission for a smooth and responsive driving experience. With 123,225 kilometers on the odometer, this F-150 has been well-maintained and is ready for its next adventure. Its spacious interior and practical design make it ideal for both work and play, offering the versatility you expect from a Ford truck.</p> <p>This 2019 F-150 comes equipped with a suite of features designed to enhance your driving experience and provide peace of mind. From its durable aluminum body panels to its advanced safety systems, this truck is engineered for performance and longevity. The 4-door configuration ensures easy access for passengers, and the regular box style provides ample cargo space for all your hauling needs. Whether youre navigating city streets or tackling rugged terrain, this F-150 is up to the task.</p> <p>Here are 5 features that make this 2019 Ford F-150 stand out:</p> <ul> <li><strong>Ford Co-Pilot360™ with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB):</strong> Drive with confidence knowing this F-150 is equipped with advanced safety technology designed to help prevent collisions, offering an extra layer of protection for you and your passengers.</li> <li><strong>Towing Equipment with Trailer Sway Control:</strong> Conquer your towing needs with ease. This F-150 is ready to haul your toys or work equipment, and Trailer Sway Control ensures a stable and secure towing experience, even in challenging conditions.</li> <li><strong>Headlights-Automatic Highbeams:</strong> Experience enhanced visibility and convenience. These intelligent headlights automatically adjust between high and low beams, so you can focus on the road ahead without manual adjustments.</li> <li><strong>MyKey® System:</strong> This innovative feature allows you to set specific vehicle parameters, such as top speed and audio volume limits, making it ideal for managing driving habits for new drivers or for peace of mind.</li> <li><strong>Block Heater:</strong> Essential for Canadian winters, the factory-installed block heater ensures your F-150 starts smoothly and efficiently, even in the coldest temperatures, saving you time and reducing engine wear.</li> </ul> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p> <p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p> <p>Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BCs #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today!  Dealer #7485</p>

2019 Ford F-150

123,225 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2019 Ford F-150

Watch This Vehicle
14182420.814094632?w=640&h=480&q=75&bid=14260

2019 Ford F-150

Location

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

604-520-3055

  1. 14182420.814094632?w=320&h=240&q=75&bid=14260
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Used
123,225KM
VIN 1FTEW1E48KKE11188

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 123,225 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and capable truck that can handle anything you throw at it? Key West Ford has the perfect solution for you: a robust 2019 Ford F-150. This 4-wheel drive pickup truck is built for Canadian conditions, featuring a powerful gasoline engine and an automatic transmission for a smooth and responsive driving experience. With 123,225 kilometers on the odometer, this F-150 has been well-maintained and is ready for its next adventure. Its spacious interior and practical design make it ideal for both work and play, offering the versatility you expect from a Ford truck.


This 2019 F-150 comes equipped with a suite of features designed to enhance your driving experience and provide peace of mind. From its durable aluminum body panels to its advanced safety systems, this truck is engineered for performance and longevity. The 4-door configuration ensures easy access for passengers, and the regular box style provides ample cargo space for all your hauling needs. Whether you're navigating city streets or tackling rugged terrain, this F-150 is up to the task.


Here are 5 features that make this 2019 Ford F-150 stand out:


  • Ford Co-Pilot360™ with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB): Drive with confidence knowing this F-150 is equipped with advanced safety technology designed to help prevent collisions, offering an extra layer of protection for you and your passengers.
  • Towing Equipment with Trailer Sway Control: Conquer your towing needs with ease. This F-150 is ready to haul your toys or work equipment, and Trailer Sway Control ensures a stable and secure towing experience, even in challenging conditions.
  • Headlights-Automatic Highbeams: Experience enhanced visibility and convenience. These intelligent headlights automatically adjust between high and low beams, so you can focus on the road ahead without manual adjustments.
  • MyKey® System: This innovative feature allows you to set specific vehicle parameters, such as top speed and audio volume limits, making it ideal for managing driving habits for new drivers or for peace of mind.
  • Block Heater: Essential for Canadian winters, the factory-installed block heater ensures your F-150 starts smoothly and efficiently, even in the coldest temperatures, saving you time and reducing engine wear.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™


Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.


Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BC's #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today!  Dealer #7485

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Electronic Transfer Case
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Auto Locking Hubs
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control

Interior

Compass
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights

Safety

Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front

Exterior

Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Key West Ford

Key West Ford

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

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604-520-XXXX

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604-520-3055

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Key West Ford

604-520-3055

2019 Ford F-150