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2019 Ford F-150
2019 Ford F-150
Location
Key West Ford
301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5
604-520-3055
$CALL
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 123,225 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and capable truck that can handle anything you throw at it? Key West Ford has the perfect solution for you: a robust 2019 Ford F-150. This 4-wheel drive pickup truck is built for Canadian conditions, featuring a powerful gasoline engine and an automatic transmission for a smooth and responsive driving experience. With 123,225 kilometers on the odometer, this F-150 has been well-maintained and is ready for its next adventure. Its spacious interior and practical design make it ideal for both work and play, offering the versatility you expect from a Ford truck.
This 2019 F-150 comes equipped with a suite of features designed to enhance your driving experience and provide peace of mind. From its durable aluminum body panels to its advanced safety systems, this truck is engineered for performance and longevity. The 4-door configuration ensures easy access for passengers, and the regular box style provides ample cargo space for all your hauling needs. Whether you're navigating city streets or tackling rugged terrain, this F-150 is up to the task.
Here are 5 features that make this 2019 Ford F-150 stand out:
- Ford Co-Pilot360™ with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB): Drive with confidence knowing this F-150 is equipped with advanced safety technology designed to help prevent collisions, offering an extra layer of protection for you and your passengers.
- Towing Equipment with Trailer Sway Control: Conquer your towing needs with ease. This F-150 is ready to haul your toys or work equipment, and Trailer Sway Control ensures a stable and secure towing experience, even in challenging conditions.
- Headlights-Automatic Highbeams: Experience enhanced visibility and convenience. These intelligent headlights automatically adjust between high and low beams, so you can focus on the road ahead without manual adjustments.
- MyKey® System: This innovative feature allows you to set specific vehicle parameters, such as top speed and audio volume limits, making it ideal for managing driving habits for new drivers or for peace of mind.
- Block Heater: Essential for Canadian winters, the factory-installed block heater ensures your F-150 starts smoothly and efficiently, even in the coldest temperatures, saving you time and reducing engine wear.
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Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BC's #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today! Dealer #7485
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Interior
Safety
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
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