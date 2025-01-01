Menu
Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BCs #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today!  Dealer #7485

2019 Ford Mustang

113,042 KM

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Ford Mustang

GT

13201139

2019 Ford Mustang

GT

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

604-520-3055

Logo_OneOwner

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
113,042KM
VIN 1FATP8FFXK5173040

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 113,042 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BC's #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today!  Dealer #7485

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Perimeter/approach lights
Light tinted glass
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Wheels w/Locks
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Power Convertible Top w/Lining, Glass Rear Window and Top

Interior

Compass
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Leather/Aluminum Steering Wheel
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
8-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
Bench Front Facing Vinyl Rear Seat
8-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Driver And Passenger Side Airbag Head Extension, Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag

Mechanical

Engine Oil Cooler
3.55 Axle Ratio
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Rear-wheel drive
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
61 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 5.0L Ti-VCT V8 -inc: Port Fueled Direct Injection (PFDI)
Regenerative Alternator

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna
digital signal processor
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front

Key West Ford

Key West Ford

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

604-520-3055

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Key West Ford

604-520-3055

2019 Ford Mustang