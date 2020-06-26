Menu
Account
Sign In
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Key West Ford

604-239-7832

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Transit

2019 Ford Transit

Passenger Wagon

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Transit

Passenger Wagon

Location

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

604-239-7832

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 7,865KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5300291
  • Stock #: 919315
  • VIN: 1FMZK1CG1KKA57276
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
3-door
Passengers
8

TRANSIT T-150, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/213

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Tow Hooks
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Third Passenger Door
Powertrain
  • Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
  • Rear A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
  • Steel Wheels
Seating
  • Vinyl Seats
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Key West Ford

2011 Kia Forte SX
 205,367 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Ford Transit Ca...
 183,076 KM
$23,800 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Rogue
 96,805 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Key West Ford

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

Call Dealer

604-239-XXXX

(click to show)

604-239-7832

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory