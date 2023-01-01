$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Transit
Passenger Wagon XLT 350 High Roof 15-Pass Tow Pkg Cam
Location
Key West Ford
301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5
- Listing ID: 9718690
- Stock #: 917115
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 12
- Mileage 72,886 KM
Vehicle Description
This Transit 350 High Roof 15-passenger wagon is equipped with heavy duty trailer tow package, reverse sensors, back-up camera, and heavy duty alternator.This vehicle comes with our "Buy With Confidence" program. This includes a 30 day/2,000Km exchange policy, No charge 6 month warranty (only applicable if factory powertrain warranty has expired), Complete safety and mechanical inspection, as well as Carproof Report and full vehicle disclosure!We have competitive finance rates and a great sales team to facilitate your next vehicle purchase.Come to Key West Ford and check out the biggest selection on new and used vehicles in the Lower Mainland. We are the #1 Volume Dealer in BC, and have been voted as the #1 Dealer for Customer Experience on DealerRater. Call or email us today to book a test drive. Price does not include $699 Dealer Documentation Fee, levys, and applicable taxes.Dealer #7485
Vehicle Features
