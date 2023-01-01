Menu
2019 Ford Transit

72,886 KM

Key West Ford

604-239-7832

2019 Ford Transit

2019 Ford Transit

Passenger Wagon XLT 350 High Roof 15-Pass Tow Pkg Cam

2019 Ford Transit

Passenger Wagon XLT 350 High Roof 15-Pass Tow Pkg Cam

Location

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

604-239-7832

72,886KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9718690
  Stock #: 917115

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 12
  • Mileage 72,886 KM

Vehicle Description

This Transit 350 High Roof 15-passenger wagon is equipped with heavy duty trailer tow package, reverse sensors, back-up camera, and heavy duty alternator.This vehicle comes with our "Buy With Confidence" program. This includes a 30 day/2,000Km exchange policy, No charge 6 month warranty (only applicable if factory powertrain warranty has expired), Complete safety and mechanical inspection, as well as Carproof Report and full vehicle disclosure!We have competitive finance rates and a great sales team to facilitate your next vehicle purchase.Come to Key West Ford and check out the biggest selection on new and used vehicles in the Lower Mainland. We are the #1 Volume Dealer in BC, and have been voted as the #1 Dealer for Customer Experience on DealerRater. Call or email us today to book a test drive. Price does not include $699 Dealer Documentation Fee, levys, and applicable taxes.Dealer #7485

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Steel Wheels

Comfort

Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Reverse sensors
Wheel Covers
Vinyl Flooring
Conventional Spare Tire
HEAVY DUTY ALTERNATOR
Heavy Duty Trailer Tow Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Key West Ford

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

