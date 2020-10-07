2019 Honda CR-V

Vehicle Features

Powertrain Turbo

Additional Features Tapis protecteurs Toit ouvrant Commandes audio au volant Antipatinage Essuie-glaces intermittents Phares automatiques Phares antibrouillard Contactez-nous pour plus de details! Régulateur de vitesse Toit ouvrant en verre Transmission Automatique Caméra de recul Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête Coussins gonflables latéraux Démarrage sans clé Lecteur MP3 Prise Auxiliaire Air climatisé Ouvre-porte de garage intégré Démarreur à distance Transmission intégrale Volant réglable Banquette arrière divisée Système de freinage antiblocage (ABS) Contrôle de la stabilité du véhicule Coussin gonflable côté conducteur Système anti-vol Coussin gonflable côté passager Freins assistés Pneu de secours Verrous pour enfants Contrôle du climat Radio AM / FM Bluetooth intégré Coussins gonflables - Détecteur de passager Ensemble d'éclairage de commodité Miroir vanité illuminé côté conducteur Miroir vanité illuminé côté passager Soutien lombaire siège conducteur Siège électrique côté conducteur Mags en aluminium Housse de chargement

