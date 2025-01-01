Menu
<p>Looking for a reliable and versatile compact SUV? Check out this pristine 2019 Honda HR-V LX, now available at Key West Ford! This sleek, white HR-V offers a comfortable and efficient driving experience, perfect for navigating city streets or embarking on weekend getaways. With a fuel-sipping gasoline engine and a smooth CVT transmission, youll enjoy a responsive and economical ride. This HR-V has only 49,970km on the odometer, suggesting plenty of adventures ahead!</p><p>This HR-V is packed with features designed to enhance your daily drive.</p><ul><li><strong>Fuel Efficiency:</strong> The HR-V LX sips fuel, saving you money at the pump.</li><li><strong>Spacious Interior:</strong> Despite its compact size, the HR-V offers surprisingly generous cargo and passenger space.</li><li><strong>Reliable Honda Engineering:</strong> Known for their dependability, Honda vehicles provide peace of mind.</li><li><strong>User-Friendly Infotainment:</strong> Stay connected and entertained with an intuitive infotainment system.</li><li><strong>Convenient CVT Transmission:</strong> Experience smooth, seamless gear changes for a comfortable drive.</li></ul><p>Visit Key West Ford today to experience this fantastic HR-V for yourself!</p><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p><p>Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BCs #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today!  Dealer #7485</p>

2019 Honda HR-V

49,970 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Honda HR-V LX

LX

13192954

2019 Honda HR-V

LX

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

604-520-3055

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
49,970KM
VIN 3CZRU5H37KM101523

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 997383
  • Mileage 49,970 KM

Vehicle Description

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front-wheel drive
Temporary spare tire
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Engine: 1.8L I-4 SOHC 16-Valve i-VTEC
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
50 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 1,815 kgs
5.44 Axle Ratio
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: ECON mode button
385.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Perimeter Alarm
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Lane Keeping Assist
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW
Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS)
Collision Mitigation-Front

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Cargo shade
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Automatic Air Conditioning
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/6-way manual adjustment including height adjustment
Full Floor Console W/Covered Storage And 3 12V DC Power Outlets
ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL (ACC)
Interior Trim -inc: Leatherette Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
Automatic Headlights
4 Speakers
Auxiliary Audio Input
Integrated roof antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Deep Tinted Glass
Splash Guards
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Steel spare wheel
Dark chrome grille
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Black Wheel Well Trim
Tires: P215/55R17 94V AS
Fixed Interval Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster
Auto Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Bluetooth Connection

