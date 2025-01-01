$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2019 Honda HR-V
LX
Location
Key West Ford
301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5
604-520-3055
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 997383
- Mileage 49,970 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and versatile compact SUV? Check out this pristine 2019 Honda HR-V LX, now available at Key West Ford! This sleek, white HR-V offers a comfortable and efficient driving experience, perfect for navigating city streets or embarking on weekend getaways. With a fuel-sipping gasoline engine and a smooth CVT transmission, you'll enjoy a responsive and economical ride. This HR-V has only 49,970km on the odometer, suggesting plenty of adventures ahead!
This HR-V is packed with features designed to enhance your daily drive.
- Fuel Efficiency: The HR-V LX sips fuel, saving you money at the pump.
- Spacious Interior: Despite its compact size, the HR-V offers surprisingly generous cargo and passenger space.
- Reliable Honda Engineering: Known for their dependability, Honda vehicles provide peace of mind.
- User-Friendly Infotainment: Stay connected and entertained with an intuitive infotainment system.
- Convenient CVT Transmission: Experience smooth, seamless gear changes for a comfortable drive.
Visit Key West Ford today to experience this fantastic HR-V for yourself!
