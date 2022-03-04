Menu
2019 Nissan Micra

66,753 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Key West Ford

604-239-7832

Location

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

66,753KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8489566
  Stock #: 999514

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 66,753 KM

Vehicle Description

Compact Cars, MICRA, 4-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 1.6 L/98

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Bucket Seats
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Rear Defrost
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Bluetooth Connection

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

