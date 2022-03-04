$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Key West Ford
604-239-7832
2019 Nissan Micra
2019 Nissan Micra
Location
Key West Ford
301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5
604-239-7832
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
66,753KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8489566
- Stock #: 999514
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 999514
- Mileage 66,753 KM
Vehicle Description
Compact Cars, MICRA, 4-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 1.6 L/98
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Bucket Seats
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Rear Defrost
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Key West Ford
Key West Ford
301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5