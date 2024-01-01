Menu
Account
Sign In
SILVERADO K1500 LT TRAIL, 10-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 6.2L/376

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

78,898 KM

Details Description Features

$49,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Trail Boss

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Trail Boss

Location

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

604-239-7832

Contact Seller

$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
78,898KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # 035015
  • Mileage 78,898 KM

Vehicle Description

SILVERADO K1500 LT TRAIL, 10-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 6.2L/376

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Comfort

Rear A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Convenience

Tow Hitch

Power Options

Power Mirror(s)

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Telematics
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
ENGINE 6.2L ECOTEC3 V8 (420 hp [313 kW] @ 5600 rpm 460 lb-ft of torque [624 Nm] @ 4100 rpm) featuring all-new Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders depending on demand to opt...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Key West Ford

Used 2021 Ford Escape SEL AWD Co-Pilot360 Assist+ Nav Cam Sync 3 for sale in New Westminster, BC
2021 Ford Escape SEL AWD Co-Pilot360 Assist+ Nav Cam Sync 3 78,106 KM $29,900 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Escape SE for sale in New Westminster, BC
2018 Ford Escape SE 90,990 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Mustang GT Premium California Special Leather Nav Cam Sync 3 for sale in New Westminster, BC
2021 Ford Mustang GT Premium California Special Leather Nav Cam Sync 3 21,723 KM $49,995 + tax & lic

Email Key West Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Key West Ford

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

Call Dealer

604-239-XXXX

(click to show)

604-239-7832

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

Key West Ford

604-239-7832

Contact Seller
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500