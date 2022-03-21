$49,800+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$49,800
+ taxes & licensing
Key West Ford
604-239-7832
2020 Ford Edge
2020 Ford Edge
ST Line
Location
Key West Ford
301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5
604-239-7832
$49,800
+ taxes & licensing
11,200KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8679431
- Stock #: X04632
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour STAR WHITE METALLIC TRI-COAT
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 11,200 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, ST Line AWD, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: TWIN-SCROLL 2.0L ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD)
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Key West Ford
Key West Ford
301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5