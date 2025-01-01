Menu
<p>Looking for a reliable and capable pickup truck? Check out this used 2020 Ford F-150 Supercrew XTR, now available at Key West Ford! This rugged black beauty is ready to tackle any job or adventure, boasting a powerful 4-wheel drive system and a comfortable Supercrew cab. With 136,135 KM on the odometer, this truck has plenty of life left and is ready to serve its next owner.</p> <p>This F-150 is packed with features designed for both work and play. From its robust towing capabilities to its advanced safety features, this truck is built to perform. The automatic transmission and responsive engine make for a smooth and enjoyable driving experience, while the spacious interior provides ample room for passengers and cargo. Dont miss your chance to own a piece of Fords legendary truck heritage. Visit Key West Ford today and experience the F-150 difference!</p> <p>Here are five standout features that make this F-150 a must-see:</p> <ul> <li><strong>Ford Co-Pilot360:</strong> Drive with confidence thanks to Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking, keeping you and your loved ones safe on the road.</li> <li><strong>4-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any terrain with the robust 4-wheel drive system, perfect for Canadian winters and off-road adventures.</li> <li><strong>Block Heater:</strong> Ready for those cold Canadian mornings, the block heater ensures your engine starts smoothly every time.</li> <li><strong>Towing Equipment with Trailer Sway Control:</strong> Tow with ease and confidence, knowing that this truck is equipped to handle your hauling needs.</li> <li><strong>MyKey System:</strong> Customize your driving experience with features like a top-speed limiter and audio volume control, perfect for families and new drivers.</li> </ul>

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

604-520-3055

Logo_NoBadges

VIN 1FTFW1E46LFA43107

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Electronic Transfer Case
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Auto Locking Hubs
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control

Interior

Compass
Perimeter Alarm
glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)

Exterior

Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
NON-METALLIC PAINT
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

