2020 Ford F-150
2020 Ford F-150
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 136,135 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and capable pickup truck? Check out this used 2020 Ford F-150 Supercrew XTR, now available at Key West Ford! This rugged black beauty is ready to tackle any job or adventure, boasting a powerful 4-wheel drive system and a comfortable Supercrew cab. With 136,135 KM on the odometer, this truck has plenty of life left and is ready to serve its next owner.
This F-150 is packed with features designed for both work and play. From its robust towing capabilities to its advanced safety features, this truck is built to perform. The automatic transmission and responsive engine make for a smooth and enjoyable driving experience, while the spacious interior provides ample room for passengers and cargo. Don't miss your chance to own a piece of Ford's legendary truck heritage. Visit Key West Ford today and experience the F-150 difference!
Here are five standout features that make this F-150 a must-see:
- Ford Co-Pilot360: Drive with confidence thanks to Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking, keeping you and your loved ones safe on the road.
- 4-Wheel Drive: Conquer any terrain with the robust 4-wheel drive system, perfect for Canadian winters and off-road adventures.
- Block Heater: Ready for those cold Canadian mornings, the block heater ensures your engine starts smoothly every time.
- Towing Equipment with Trailer Sway Control: Tow with ease and confidence, knowing that this truck is equipped to handle your hauling needs.
- MyKey System: Customize your driving experience with features like a top-speed limiter and audio volume control, perfect for families and new drivers.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a 30-day/2,000 km exchange, a complimentary 6-month powertrain warranty (if the factory powertrain warranty has expired, personal-use vehicles only), comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BC's #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today! Dealer #7485
