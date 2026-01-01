$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2020 Ford F-150
2020 Ford F-150
Location
Key West Ford
301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5
604-520-3055
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 24 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a truck that can handle anything you throw at it? Feast your eyes on this beast: a 2020 Ford F-150 Raptor VENUE VISION, now available at Carpages.ca! This rugged pickup is ready to conquer both city streets and off-road adventures. With its powerful engine and 4-wheel drive, you'll have the confidence to tackle any terrain. This truck is practically brand new, with only 24KM on the odometer!
This F-150 Raptor is packed with features designed for both performance and comfort. From its off-road suspension to its advanced safety technology, this truck is built to impress. The spacious interior offers plenty of room for passengers and cargo, while the premium materials and modern technology create a comfortable and connected driving experience.
Here are five features that make this F-150 Raptor stand out:
- Off-Road Suspension: Conquer any terrain with ease, thanks to the Raptor's specialized suspension system.
- Ford Co-Pilot360: Stay safe with advanced driver-assist features like Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) and Pre-Collision Assist.
- Upfitter Switches: Customize your truck with ease, thanks to the convenient upfitter switches.
- 3.5L V6 EcoBoost High Output Engine: Experience thrilling power and performance with this high-output engine.
- FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot: Stay connected on the go with the built-in Wi-Fi hotspot.
