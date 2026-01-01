Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a truck that can handle anything you throw at it? Feast your eyes on this beast: a 2020 Ford F-150 Raptor VENUE VISION, now available at Carpages.ca! This rugged pickup is ready to conquer both city streets and off-road adventures. With its powerful engine and 4-wheel drive, youll have the confidence to tackle any terrain. This truck is practically brand new, with only 24KM on the odometer!</p> <p>This F-150 Raptor is packed with features designed for both performance and comfort. From its off-road suspension to its advanced safety technology, this truck is built to impress. The spacious interior offers plenty of room for passengers and cargo, while the premium materials and modern technology create a comfortable and connected driving experience.</p> <p>Here are five features that make this F-150 Raptor stand out:</p> <ul> <li><strong>Off-Road Suspension:</strong> Conquer any terrain with ease, thanks to the Raptors specialized suspension system.</li> <li><strong>Ford Co-Pilot360:</strong> Stay safe with advanced driver-assist features like Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) and Pre-Collision Assist.</li> <li><strong>Upfitter Switches:</strong> Customize your truck with ease, thanks to the convenient upfitter switches.</li> <li><strong>3.5L V6 EcoBoost High Output Engine:</strong> Experience thrilling power and performance with this high-output engine.</li> <li><strong>FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot:</strong> Stay connected on the go with the built-in Wi-Fi hotspot.</li> </ul> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p> <p>Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BCs #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today!  Dealer #7485</p>

2020 Ford F-150

24 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Ford F-150

Raptor VENUE VISION

Watch This Vehicle
13488704

2020 Ford F-150

Raptor VENUE VISION

Location

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

604-520-3055

  1. 13488704.776243072?w=160&h=120&q=80&oid=14260
  2. 13488704
  3. 13488704
  4. 13488704
  5. 13488704
  6. 13488704
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
24KM
VIN 1FTFW1RG8LFB57694

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 24 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a truck that can handle anything you throw at it? Feast your eyes on this beast: a 2020 Ford F-150 Raptor VENUE VISION, now available at Carpages.ca! This rugged pickup is ready to conquer both city streets and off-road adventures. With its powerful engine and 4-wheel drive, you'll have the confidence to tackle any terrain. This truck is practically brand new, with only 24KM on the odometer!


This F-150 Raptor is packed with features designed for both performance and comfort. From its off-road suspension to its advanced safety technology, this truck is built to impress. The spacious interior offers plenty of room for passengers and cargo, while the premium materials and modern technology create a comfortable and connected driving experience.


Here are five features that make this F-150 Raptor stand out:


  • Off-Road Suspension: Conquer any terrain with ease, thanks to the Raptor's specialized suspension system.
  • Ford Co-Pilot360: Stay safe with advanced driver-assist features like Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) and Pre-Collision Assist.
  • Upfitter Switches: Customize your truck with ease, thanks to the convenient upfitter switches.
  • 3.5L V6 EcoBoost High Output Engine: Experience thrilling power and performance with this high-output engine.
  • FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot: Stay connected on the go with the built-in Wi-Fi hotspot.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.


Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BC's #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today!  Dealer #7485

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Upfitter Switches
Electronic Transfer Case
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Auto Locking Hubs
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 3,197 kg (7,050 lb) Payload Package
Off-Road Suspension
Front HD Anti-Roll Bar
2 Skid Plates
Brand Name Shock Absorbers
80-Amp/Hr 800CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Black Tailpipe Finisher
Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost High Output -inc: auto start/stop
544.3 Kgs Maximum Payload

Interior

Compass
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Keypad
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Passenger Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Digital/Analog Appearance
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 Interior 120V AC Power Outlets
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 Interior 120V AC Power Outlets

Exterior

side steps
Deep Tinted Glass
Black grille
Black door handles
Perimeter/approach lights
Black fender flares
LED brakelights
Cab Clearance lights
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Black Side Windows Trim
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Tires: LT315/70R17 BSW A/T -inc: same spare
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Safety

Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert
Restricted Driving Mode/Alerts

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna
7 Speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Key West Ford

Used 2023 RAM 3500 Laramie for sale in New Westminster, BC
2023 RAM 3500 Laramie 44,584 KM $71,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon for sale in New Westminster, BC
2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon 56,433 KM $42,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Jeep Compass Trailhawk for sale in New Westminster, BC
2022 Jeep Compass Trailhawk 58,129 KM $28,995 + tax & lic

Email Key West Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Key West Ford

Key West Ford

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

Call Dealer

604-520-XXXX

(click to show)

604-520-3055

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Key West Ford

604-520-3055

2020 Ford F-150