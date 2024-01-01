$74,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford F-550
Super Duty DRW XLT
Location
Key West Ford
301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5
604-239-7832
$74,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
90,100KM
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Interior Colour Medium Earth Grey
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Stock # 0X8041
- Mileage 90,100 KM
Vehicle Description
F550 XLT DRW 4X4 R/CAB 193 FLAT DECK, 10-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Diesel V-8 6.7 L/406
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
ABS
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Dual Rear Wheels
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary Audio Input
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE: 6.7L 4V POWER STROKE DIESEL V8 -inc: transmission mounted live drive and stationary mode PTO 27 litre (7.2 gallon) plastic urea tank exhaust brake B20 capability urea gauge and intelligent oil life monitor 4.10 Axle Ratio w/Limited Slip ...
Key West Ford
301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5
2020 Ford F-550