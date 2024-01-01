Menu
F550 XLT DRW 4X4 R/CAB 193 FLAT DECK, 10-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Diesel V-8 6.7 L/406

2020 Ford F-550

90,100 KM

$74,995

+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford F-550

Super Duty DRW XLT

2020 Ford F-550

Super Duty DRW XLT

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

604-239-7832

$74,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
90,100KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Medium Earth Grey
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Stock # 0X8041
  • Mileage 90,100 KM

Vehicle Description

F550 XLT DRW 4X4 R/CAB 193 FLAT DECK, 10-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Diesel V-8 6.7 L/406

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
ABS
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Dual Rear Wheels

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE: 6.7L 4V POWER STROKE DIESEL V8 -inc: transmission mounted live drive and stationary mode PTO 27 litre (7.2 gallon) plastic urea tank exhaust brake B20 capability urea gauge and intelligent oil life monitor 4.10 Axle Ratio w/Limited Slip ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Key West Ford

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

604-239-7832

$74,995

+ taxes & licensing

Key West Ford

604-239-7832

2020 Ford F-550