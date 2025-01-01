Menu
<p>Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a 30-day/2,000 km exchange, a complimentary 6-month powertrain warranty (if the factory powertrain warranty has expired, personal-use vehicles only), comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BCs #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today!  Dealer #7485</p>

2020 Ford Transit

102,775 KM

Details Description Features

$49,995

+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Transit

Wagon T-150 XLT MR 10 PASS T-150 XLT MR 10 PASS

2020 Ford Transit

Wagon T-150 XLT MR 10 PASS T-150 XLT MR 10 PASS

Location

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

604-239-7832

$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
102,775KM
VIN 1FMZK1C86LKA38295

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 102,775 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
3.73 Axle Ratio
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear-wheel drive
Single stainless steel exhaust
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
70-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
95 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 8,550 lbs
Gas-Pressurized Front Shock Absorbers and HD Rear Shock Absorbers
HD 250 Amp Alternator
Engine: 3.5L PFDi V6 Flex-Fuel -inc: port injection
1211.1 Kgs Maximum Payload

Exterior

Fog Lights
Chrome Grille
Fixed rear window
Black door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Split Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
Black Rear Bumper w/1 Tow Hook
Tires: 235/65R16C 121/119 R AS BSW
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Interior

Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
4-Way Passenger Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Full Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Fixed Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
4-Way Driver Seat
Removable Bench Front Facing 4th Row Seat Number, Control and Type Head Restraint
Removable Bench Front Facing Rear Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Side Sensing System -inc: Works similar to the reverse sensing system, as it sounds a tone when the vehicle gets close to surrounding vehicles and other objects
Large Centre Console -inc: an integrated shifter, a dual cup holder and an additional storage area
Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Streaming Audio
8 Speakers (4 Front/4 Rear)

Safety

Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Lane-Keeping Assist Lane Departure Warning
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert
Collision Mitigation-Front

Key West Ford

Key West Ford

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

Key West Ford

604-239-7832

2020 Ford Transit