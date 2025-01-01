2020 Ford Transit

Locking glove box

Driver foot rest

Full Cloth Headliner

Front Cupholder

Day-Night Rearview Mirror

Carpet Floor Trim

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Rear cupholder

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

Cargo Space Lights

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts

Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down

2 12V DC Power Outlets

Front And Rear Map Lights

Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination

Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert

4-Way Passenger Seat

Seats w/Cloth Back Material

Full Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets

Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins

Fixed Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows

4-Way Driver Seat

Removable Bench Front Facing 4th Row Seat Number, Control and Type Head Restraint

Removable Bench Front Facing Rear Seat

Urethane Gear Shifter Material

FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access

Side Sensing System -inc: Works similar to the reverse sensing system, as it sounds a tone when the vehicle gets close to surrounding vehicles and other objects

Large Centre Console -inc: an integrated shifter, a dual cup holder and an additional storage area

Analog Appearance