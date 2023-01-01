2020 Nissan NV200

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 9 , 4 9 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10010766

10010766 Stock #: 097119

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 2

Stock # 097119

Mileage 39,495 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Bucket Seats Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Smart Device Integration Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Exterior Daytime Running Lights Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Steel Wheels Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Seating Cloth Seats Vinyl Seats Comfort A/C Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.