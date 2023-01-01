Menu
2020 Nissan NV200

39,495 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Key West Ford

604-239-7832

Compact Cargo

Location

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

604-239-7832

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

39,495KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10010766
  • Stock #: 097119

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # 097119
  • Mileage 39,495 KM

Vehicle Description

NV 200 2.5S/SV, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Seating

Cloth Seats
Vinyl Seats

Comfort

A/C

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

