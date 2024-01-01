Menu
Cargo Van SLT, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144

2020 RAM ProMaster

54,622 KM

Details Description Features

$32,995

+ tax & licensing
City Cargo Van SLT

Location

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

604-239-7832

Used
54,622KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 54,622 KM

Vehicle Description

Cargo Van SLT, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Seating

Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
BRIGHT WHITE
BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24D -inc: Engine: 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir I4 Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
ENGINE: 2.4L TIGERSHARK MULTIAIR I4 (STD)
WHEELS: 16" X 6.5" STEEL W/FULL COVERS (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

