$32,995+ tax & licensing
2020 RAM ProMaster
City Cargo Van SLT
Location
Key West Ford
301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5
604-239-7832
$32,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
54,622KM
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 54,622 KM
Vehicle Description
Cargo Van SLT, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Seating
Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
BRIGHT WHITE
BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24D -inc: Engine: 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir I4 Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
ENGINE: 2.4L TIGERSHARK MULTIAIR I4 (STD)
WHEELS: 16" X 6.5" STEEL W/FULL COVERS (STD)
2020 RAM ProMaster