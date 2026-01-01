$29,995+ taxes & licensing
2021 Audi Q5
Technik 45 TFSI quattro
2021 Audi Q5
Technik 45 TFSI quattro
Location
Key West Ford
301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5
604-520-3055
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 197300
- Mileage 91,656 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the pinnacle of sophisticated driving with this pre-owned 2021 Audi Q5 Technik 45 TFSI quattro, presented by Key West Ford. Dressed in a timeless white exterior, this SUV/Crossover seamlessly blends luxury and everyday practicality. Beneath its elegant lines lies a powerful 45 TFSI engine, paired with a smooth automatic transmission and Audi's legendary quattro all-wheel drive system, ensuring confident handling and exhilarating performance in any Canadian condition. With only 91,656 kilometers on the odometer, this Q5 is ready to embark on your next adventure.
Step inside and discover a cabin crafted for comfort and cutting-edge technology. The spacious interior offers ample room for passengers and cargo, making it the perfect companion for family road trips or navigating the urban landscape. Every detail has been meticulously designed to provide an elevated driving experience, from the premium materials to the intuitive infotainment system. This 2021 Audi Q5 Technik is more than just a vehicle; it's an extension of your discerning taste and a testament to your pursuit of excellence.
Here are five features that truly make this 2021 Audi Q5 Technik shine:
- Audi quattro All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with unwavering grip and stability, providing peace of mind whether you're facing rain, snow, or gravel.
- Technik Trim Level: Experience the highest expression of Audi's luxury and technology, offering an array of premium amenities and advanced features.
- Powerful 45 TFSI Engine: Enjoy a dynamic and responsive driving experience, delivering potent performance without compromising on efficiency.
- Sleek SUV/Crossover Design: Revel in the perfect fusion of elegance and sportiness, boasting a sophisticated silhouette that turns heads.
- Advanced Infotainment System: Stay connected and entertained on every journey with a seamless and intuitive system that puts control at your fingertips.
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Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BC's #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today! Dealer #7485
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