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<p>Experience the pinnacle of sophisticated driving with this pre-owned 2021 Audi Q5 Technik 45 TFSI quattro, presented by Key West Ford. Dressed in a timeless white exterior, this SUV/Crossover seamlessly blends luxury and everyday practicality. Beneath its elegant lines lies a powerful 45 TFSI engine, paired with a smooth automatic transmission and Audis legendary quattro all-wheel drive system, ensuring confident handling and exhilarating performance in any Canadian condition. With only 91,656 kilometers on the odometer, this Q5 is ready to embark on your next adventure.</p><p>Step inside and discover a cabin crafted for comfort and cutting-edge technology. The spacious interior offers ample room for passengers and cargo, making it the perfect companion for family road trips or navigating the urban landscape. Every detail has been meticulously designed to provide an elevated driving experience, from the premium materials to the intuitive infotainment system. This 2021 Audi Q5 Technik is more than just a vehicle; its an extension of your discerning taste and a testament to your pursuit of excellence.</p><p>Here are five features that truly make this 2021 Audi Q5 Technik shine:</p><ul><li><strong>Audi quattro All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any road condition with unwavering grip and stability, providing peace of mind whether youre facing rain, snow, or gravel.</li><li><strong>Technik Trim Level:</strong> Experience the highest expression of Audis luxury and technology, offering an array of premium amenities and advanced features.</li><li><strong>Powerful 45 TFSI Engine:</strong> Enjoy a dynamic and responsive driving experience, delivering potent performance without compromising on efficiency.</li><li><strong>Sleek SUV/Crossover Design:</strong> Revel in the perfect fusion of elegance and sportiness, boasting a sophisticated silhouette that turns heads.</li><li><strong>Advanced Infotainment System:</strong> Stay connected and entertained on every journey with a seamless and intuitive system that puts control at your fingertips.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p><p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p><p>Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BCs #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today!  Dealer #7485</p>

2021 Audi Q5

91,656 KM

Details Description Features

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Audi Q5

Technik 45 TFSI quattro

Watch This Vehicle
14507962.825576790?w=640&h=480&q=75&bid=14260

2021 Audi Q5

Technik 45 TFSI quattro

Location

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

604-520-3055

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$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
91,656KM
VIN WA1FAAFY2M2023939

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 197300
  • Mileage 91,656 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience the pinnacle of sophisticated driving with this pre-owned 2021 Audi Q5 Technik 45 TFSI quattro, presented by Key West Ford. Dressed in a timeless white exterior, this SUV/Crossover seamlessly blends luxury and everyday practicality. Beneath its elegant lines lies a powerful 45 TFSI engine, paired with a smooth automatic transmission and Audi's legendary quattro all-wheel drive system, ensuring confident handling and exhilarating performance in any Canadian condition. With only 91,656 kilometers on the odometer, this Q5 is ready to embark on your next adventure.

Step inside and discover a cabin crafted for comfort and cutting-edge technology. The spacious interior offers ample room for passengers and cargo, making it the perfect companion for family road trips or navigating the urban landscape. Every detail has been meticulously designed to provide an elevated driving experience, from the premium materials to the intuitive infotainment system. This 2021 Audi Q5 Technik is more than just a vehicle; it's an extension of your discerning taste and a testament to your pursuit of excellence.

Here are five features that truly make this 2021 Audi Q5 Technik shine:

  • Audi quattro All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with unwavering grip and stability, providing peace of mind whether you're facing rain, snow, or gravel.
  • Technik Trim Level: Experience the highest expression of Audi's luxury and technology, offering an array of premium amenities and advanced features.
  • Powerful 45 TFSI Engine: Enjoy a dynamic and responsive driving experience, delivering potent performance without compromising on efficiency.
  • Sleek SUV/Crossover Design: Revel in the perfect fusion of elegance and sportiness, boasting a sophisticated silhouette that turns heads.
  • Advanced Infotainment System: Stay connected and entertained on every journey with a seamless and intuitive system that puts control at your fingertips.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™

Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BC's #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today!  Dealer #7485

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
70 L Fuel Tank
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
5.302 Axle Ratio
75-Amp/Hr 420CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Transmission: 7-Speed S tronic Automatic
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
GVWR: 2,475 kgs
Engine: 2.0 TFSI 4 Cylinder 261 HP -inc: 12V MHEV
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery
Hybrid Starter Generator 150 Amp Alternator

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
First Aid Kit
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Perimeter Alarm
Lane Departure Warning
Side impact beams
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Cross-Traffic Alert
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Tire Pressure Monitoring System Low Tire Pressure Warning
Audi pre sense rear
Audi side assist Blind Spot
Audi Pre Sense City
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Roof Rack
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Deep Tinted Glass
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Temporary spare tire
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Metal-look grille
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Wheels: 8.0J x 19" Contrast Grey, Partly Polished
Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster
Power 1-Touch Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Compass
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Information Centre
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Cargo shade
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Heated/Cooled Front Cupholder
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Audi connect Security and Assistance Tracker System
Rear Carpet Floor Trim

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
19 Speakers
755w Premium Amplifier

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Key West Ford

Key West Ford

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

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604-520-XXXX

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604-520-3055

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$29,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Key West Ford

604-520-3055

2021 Audi Q5