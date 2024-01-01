$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Ford Bronco
2021 Ford Bronco
Location
Key West Ford
301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5
604-239-7832
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
12,800KM
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Stock # 213878
- Mileage 12,800 KM
Vehicle Description
BRONCO BIGBEND/BLAC/BANKS, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 2.3 L/140
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Vinyl Seats
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Convertible Hardtop
Targa Roof
Automatic Highbeams
Led Headlights
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE: 2.3L ECOBOOST I-4 (STD)
Front collision mitigation
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Key West Ford
301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5
Call Dealer
604-239-7832
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Key West Ford
604-239-7832
2021 Ford Bronco