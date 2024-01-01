Menu
BRONCO BIGBEND/BLAC/BANKS, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 2.3 L/140

2021 Ford Bronco

12,800 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Bronco

2021 Ford Bronco

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

604-239-7832

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
12,800KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # 213878
  • Mileage 12,800 KM

Vehicle Description

BRONCO BIGBEND/BLAC/BANKS, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 2.3 L/140

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Vinyl Seats

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Convertible Hardtop
Targa Roof
Automatic Highbeams
Led Headlights
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE: 2.3L ECOBOOST I-4 (STD)
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Key West Ford

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Key West Ford

604-239-7832

2021 Ford Bronco