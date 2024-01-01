$39,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Bronco

Location
Key West Ford
301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5
604-239-7832
$39,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
19,479KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMDE5AH8MLA68177
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Stock # 115517
- Mileage 19,479 KM
Vehicle Description
BRONCO BASE/BIG BEND/BLAC, 10-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 2.3 L/140
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Four Wheel Drive
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Convertible Hardtop
Targa Roof
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE: 2.3L ECOBOOST I-4 (STD)
Front collision mitigation
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.







