BRONCO BASE/BIG BEND/BLAC, 10-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 2.3 L/140

2021 Ford Bronco

19,479 KM

Details Description Features

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
12020716

Location

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

604-239-7832

+ taxes & licensing

Used
19,479KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMDE5AH8MLA68177

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # 115517
  • Mileage 19,479 KM

Vehicle Description

BRONCO BASE/BIG BEND/BLAC, 10-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 2.3 L/140

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Four Wheel Drive

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Convertible Hardtop
Targa Roof
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE: 2.3L ECOBOOST I-4 (STD)
Front collision mitigation

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

