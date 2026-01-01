$40,199+ taxes & licensing
2021 Ford Bronco Sport
2021 Ford Bronco Sport
Location
Key West Ford
301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5
604-520-3055
$40,199
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Looking for adventure? Carpages.ca has a rugged and capable 2021 Ford Bronco Sport BADLANDS 4X4 MACGILLIVRAY, WILLIAM ready to take you off the beaten path! This SUV/Crossover is built for those who crave exploration, offering a perfect blend of practicality and off-road prowess. With its bold design and a suite of features designed for both comfort and capability, this Bronco Sport is ready to tackle any terrain. Whether you're navigating city streets or exploring the wilderness, this vehicle is your ticket to freedom.
This Bronco Sport BADLANDS is packed with features to enhance your driving experience. It's equipped with a powerful engine and 4-wheel drive, ensuring you have the performance you need. The interior is designed with both comfort and convenience in mind, making every journey enjoyable. This Bronco Sport is ready for your next adventure!
Here are five features that make this 2021 Ford Bronco Sport BADLANDS a standout:
- Off-Road Suspension: Conquer any trail with confidence, thanks to the specialized suspension system designed for rugged terrain.
- Ford Co-Pilot360: Drive with added peace of mind, thanks to advanced safety features like Automatic Emergency Braking and Cross-Traffic Alert.
- 4-Wheel Drive: Experience superior traction and control, allowing you to confidently navigate challenging conditions.
- FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot: Stay connected on the go with built-in Wi-Fi, keeping you and your passengers entertained and informed.
- 2.0L EcoBoost Engine: Experience a powerful and efficient engine with auto start-stop technology.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BC's #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today! Dealer #7485
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Exterior
Interior
Safety
Media / Nav / Comm
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Key West Ford
604-520-XXXX(click to show)
604-520-3055