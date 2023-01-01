2021 Ford Escape

$37,900 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 0 , 1 6 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10209315

10209315 Stock #: 117071

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 3-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 60,164 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Lane Departure Warning Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Blind Spot Monitor Lane Keeping Assist Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Navigation Heated Steering Wheel Remote Trunk Release Remote Engine Start Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes All Wheel Drive Brake Assist Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Seating Heated Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Exterior Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Power Liftgate Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Temporary spare tire Panoramic Vista Roof Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Reverse sensors Turbocharged Telematics Knee Air Bag Premium Synthetic Seats Automatic Highbeams Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Detection Cross-Traffic Alert SYNC 3 Driver Restriction Features Lane keeping Co-Pilot360 Assist+ Front collision mitigation Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.