2021 Ford Escape
SEL AWD Co-Pilot360 Assist+ Nav Cam Sync 3
Location
Key West Ford
301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5
604-239-7832
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 66,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This SEL AWD Escape is equipped with back-up camera, reverse sensors, lane keeping system, heated seats, navigation, and Sync 3.This vehicle comes with our "Buy With Confidence" program. This includes a 30 day/2,000Km exchange policy, No charge 6 month warranty (only applicable if factory powertrain warranty has expired), Complete safety and mechanical inspection, as well as Carproof Report and full vehicle disclosure!We have competitive finance rates and a great sales team to facilitate your next vehicle purchase.Come to Key West Ford and check out the biggest selection on new and used vehicles in the Lower Mainland. We are the #1 Volume Dealer in BC, and have been voted as the #1 Dealer for Customer Experience on DealerRater. Call or email us today to book a test drive. Price does not include $699 Dealer Documentation Fee, levys, and applicable taxes.
